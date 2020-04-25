The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S may be small, but it puts a lot

The Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 4Matic + may be one of the babies of the AMG family, but as this video from AutoTopNL shows, it is a great driving pleasure and very fast.

Like the previous generation, the new CLA 45 S runs on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. However, the engine of the new car was significantly upgraded from the previous engine, and now it is surprising a whopping 415 hp. and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque. Power is transmitted to all four wheels with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Mercedes claims that the car is good at 100 km / h at 0-62 mph, and the top speed is 168 km / h (270 km / h) with the AMG Driver package.

See also: The new Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S goes on the autobahn like nothing

During testing of the new CLA 45 S, the driver exhibited the car steps on small roads and wet conditions. It looks really good despite the slippery roads and pulls out of the corners at a great pace. The reviewer says that the engine of this new CLA 45 S also likes a lot more rpm than the previous iteration, and he says it’s great too, even though the sound goes through the speakers.

After some traffic on small country roads, the driver heads to the canceled highway for maximum speed testing. It is able to push the car to top speed (277 km / h) at a speed of 172 mph.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fbjYVIqieKA (/ embed)