The Melbourne Stars drop Sydney Thunder from their pole

Loading...

A member of the NSW Sheffield Shield team, Larkin scored his first Big Bash in half a century and showed his talent by bouncing a duck against the Hurricanes on Monday.

The duo fell in quick succession – Larkin for 65 of 45 balls then Stoinis for 58 of 51 – and despite a spectacular late collapse of 6-19 which saw visitors go from 1-123 to 7-142, Peter Handscomb and Adam Zampa finished the job with two remaining bullets.

Loading

It was the Stars' fourth win in five games and places them one point ahead of the table.

Earlier in the afternoon, Glenn Maxwell's decision to take the new ball turned out to be a master stroke as the Stars' captain knocked down Alex Hales for a third ball duck and Usman Khawaja in shape for one in the suite.

The top scorer in the competition, Callum Ferguson, seemed to be on edge before dropping a ball towards Zampa at the third man – a shot the Thunder skipper will take off leaving his side in a shaky position at 3-39.

Dale Steyn went without a wicket (0-24 out of four) but was unlucky in his second round. Not only was Matt Gilkes trapped but not surrendered, wicket keeper Handscomb dropped a relatively simple chance to his right with Alex Ross at two. Ross finished first with a 40 handy.

The local team fell in the middle of the overs but could not really put their feet on the ground and seriously increase the race rate. There was no better example when Gilkes deviated from his plan to keep the ball mainly on the ground by extending into the long run for 28.

Loading

There was a big cheer at the stadium when Sam No.7 left the stadium. The versatile had not scored in the tournament in the previous four innings and would have breathed a sigh of relief to get up on the other side before his shot of 13 of 16 balls ended up trying to hit Haris Rauf over the blue mountains.

Arjun Nair, who finished undefeated with 17 deliveries on 11 deliveries, helped the Thunder to a moderate total on a slow drop-in court.

Rauf was the bowlers' choice with 3-24 of his four overs, while two late wickets from Sams (3-25) added excitement to what should look like a cruise chase.

The Thunder have a four-day break before facing the Heat in Brisbane, while the Stars will line up against the Cross-Town rivals on Saturday.

Tom Decent is a reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

Most seen in sport

Loading