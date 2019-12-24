The Melbourne Renegades hope for a wonderful return home

Loading...

Melbourne has been on the road for all three games this summer, with its opening season game at home in Geelong, followed by games in Perth, then Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

But four of their next five games will take place at Marvel Stadium, where the Renegades won five of their seven games last season, including the semi-final and the final.

Renegade duo Sam Harper and Aaron Finch.Credit: Getty Images

"This is a long tournament. We saw how last year went, and the top five are going on now," said Boyce of the new format for the extended finals.

"We are still taking a lot of positives from the games and I hope we can get back to Marvel (Stadium) now and get some wins on the board."

Loading

Boyce conceded that the Renegades' drummers did not make the starts in high scores.

They had a solid 2-109 frame in the 14th game against Hobart on Tuesday, but they collapsed and are the only team to record a win.

Only five Renegades managed to double the numbers, with Shaun Marsh (37) and Marcus Harris (20), the next best after Finch.

"We built a good platform there, but it died a bit in the end," said Boyce.