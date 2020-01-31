The Melbourne Cup will continue to be televised in Japan, but no bets

Loading

But Jordon said that any impact on the VRC’s bottom line would be negligible.

“It’s not a huge amount that affects us, so it’s not life-changing or anything,” he said.

“It’s not really the crowd, it’s just a surprising decision, but it’s what it is.

“Green Channel, which corresponds to our Sky Channel, has competed in races they did not bet on, they broadcast them live last year and they will continue to do so.

“They told me that they would still broadcast and profile the Melbourne Cup, even without a runner.”

Jordan said the decision would not prevent owners or trainers from taking horses to the spring carnival.

Delta Blues holds Damien Oliver back on Pop Rock and wins the Melbourne Cup 2006. Credit: Paul Rovere

“This will not affect how owners or coaches see the Melbourne Cup in Japan and whether they want to come here,” he said.

“We have a large group of [owners of] the Japan Racehorse Owners Association who want to make a large booking for the spring carnival this year.

“[It’s an] interesting decision, but we’ll keep going.”

Melbourne Racing Club race director Jake Norton described the decision as “disappointing”.

“It is certainly a race success because we love to see international participation in our top races. This decision probably shows their position [in terms of the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups] on an international stage,” Norton told Racenet ,

“It is disappointing to have an incumbent Japanese Caulfield Cup winner [Mer De Glace] and two of the last six winners are from Japan.

“It is particularly disappointing on this point because we thought the Caulfield Cup was gaining prestige in Japan.”

Jordon said he expects to talk to his Japanese counterparts at the Asia Racing Conference in South Africa next month.

Damien Ractliffe is the chief racing reporter for The Age.

