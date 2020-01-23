The medical marijuana pharmacy sends a request to the Monongalia County Commission

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Monongalia Commission held its weekly meeting on Wednesday morning, and one of the topics discussed was the application for zoning to build a county medical marijuana pharmacy.

The request came from Verano Holdings, a Chicago-based cannabis company that plans to build a pharmacy at the Pierpont Center in Morgantown.

Commission President Ed Hawkins said he did not see zoning as a problem as long as it complied with all regular regulations and compared it to a request to open a liquor store.

“We are asked, just like we issue a liquor license, to say that this is not a problem,” said Hawkins. “Where we have no zone requirements in the county, there is no conflict. If you would like to set up a medical cannabis dispenser, you will receive a declaration of consent from us, as there is nothing wrong with that. “

This is possible because in 2017, Governor Jim Justice’s bill 386: Medical Cannabis Act was incorporated into the law. Infrastructure has yet to be set up, but the Office of Medical Cannabis (OMC) has received approval applications for medical marijuana growers, processors, distributors, and laboratories.

The application deadline for the OMC ends at 3:00 p.m. on February 18, giving Verano Holdings enough time to submit their application after the County Commission has given them the green light.

Commissioner Hawkins not only said that this is required by law, but that he has no moral objection to the matter.

“It is medical marijuana that is dispensed,” he said. “It’s just easy to make it more convenient for those who qualify to allow it.”

…

Also discussed was the ongoing discussion about Longview Power’s plan to build a new natural gas plant. Last week, the Appalachian Stewardship Foundation (ASF) was asked to provide detailed figures on their expenses with the money they received under the deal when Longview built its coal-fired power plant a few years ago.

This week, Hawkins said ASF had provided plenty of information that he did not want to see. As discussed at the previous meeting, the Commission expressed concerns that much of the $ 4 million previously received had been spent on legal fees rather than the mitigation of air and water impacts of greenhouse gases agreed in the original contract.

“What I might want is an encouragement to spend the money locally,” said Hawkins. “In other words, when the money is taken from a group that – when I get this money, I want to be proud of the project, as I have stated in my remarks. I would like to see the money raised in Monongalia County generated in Monongalia County. ”