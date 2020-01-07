The medical faculty of Western University mentions 'highly accomplished surgeon' as the new dean

Loading...

Dr. John Yoo has been appointed as the new dean of the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University. He will take the new role on 1 May 2020. (Contributed / Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry)

New year, new dean.

After a 14-month search, surgeon John Yoo will take over the leadership of the Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry at Western University later this year, the university announced on Monday.

“I am excited about the incredible talent and capacity of our faculty, students, and community,” Yoo said in a statement.

“I am excited that I will be able to advocate and promote the great education and research that our school does.”

Yoo steps in after former dean Dr. Michael Strong Schulich left in October 2018 to become president of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research – the federal agency that finances medical research. Dr. Davy Cheng has served as acting dean of the medical school since Strong left.

Yoo has a long history with Schulich. He came to Western in 1997 after obtaining his medical degree and completing his residency at the University of Toronto.

He was recently chairman of the children’s section of Schulich and fellowship director in the school’s otolaryngology department, an area of ​​medicine focused on the ears, nose and throat.

Yoo is also professor of oncology – the medical field specializing in cancer – at Schulich.

“I have had the great advantage of working hand in hand with a wide range of clinicians and scientists within our school,” Yoo said in a statement. “I would like to ask my colleagues to remain involved, curious and passionate in this most important privilege we have been given: to guide the next generation.”

Yoo has done extensive work on facial reconstruction in the operating room. He has been co-chair of the facial nerves clinic at the London Health Sciences Center since 2007.

Yoo has served on the boards and leaders of various national and international medical associations, including the Canadian Society of Otolaryngology and the Asia-Pacific Society of Thyroid Surgery.

“John brings the right mix of values, experience and vision to help realize the potential of Schulich Medicine and Dentistry as a leading medical and dental school,” said Western Academic Vice President Andrew Hrymak in a statement.

In a statement on Monday, the western president, Alan Shepard, sang the praises of the newly announced dean.

“We have appointed a highly experienced surgeon and academic leader whose intelligence, drive and collaboration style will take our medical and dental school to the next level,” Shepard said.

Yoo will take his new role on May 1.

