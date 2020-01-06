The meatless Golden Globes by Joaquin Phoenix met with mixed reviews

Loading...

While “Joker” star Joaquin Phoenix and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association enjoyed their success in putting together the ceremony’s first vegan dinner, others remained unsuccessful. Not only the dinner was meat-free, but also the snacks at the bar during the show – the only place where the participants could find food. But to relieve some of the stars, the after-parties around the Beverly Hilton didn’t stick to the meatless theme.

At the InStyle / Warner Brothers Party, Kate Bosworth and husband Michael Polish jumped on real burgers. We heard the actress say a little longingly, “Is that real meat? Is this an impossible burger? “Polish promised it was the real deal.

It wasn’t the only bait related to Phoenix: About 20 minutes after winning a Golden Globe, an unknown member of his camp came through the lobby of the Beverly Hilton and said, “Where’s Joaquin? Nobody saw him!”

When a colleague suggested taking photos of him, the desperate employee said they had looked there, but he was not in the photo area. It appears that Phoenix was accidentally smuggled into the press room, where he was holding a press conference that he hadn’t expected. The LA Times reported that the star said at the press conference, “I didn’t know I was just getting up here. You … tricked me.”