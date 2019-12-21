The Mayor of Maple Ridge keeps the homemade "Santa’s Village" open after the statutes have been implemented – BC

Loading...

A man from Maple Ridge, BC is allowed to maintain his homemade "Santa’s Village" for the Christmas season after being visited by the Mayor on Friday.

Earlier this week, officials threatened to close Don Taylor's interactive Christmas village, which was open to the public and set up at home to raise money for his son's autism learning center.

The city had argued that Taylor did not have a business license and the house was not approved for "gathering purposes" such as charities and other public events.

CONTINUE READING:

Statute officers close B.C. Homemade "Santa’s Village" for autistic people



On Friday morning, Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden said he had visited Taylor House to see for himself.

"Everyone knows that there are always two sides to every story," Morden said, noting that the city's statutes were enacted to protect the young people visiting the exhibition.

The story continues under the advertisement

"I am pleased to announce that Santa’s Village is still open while Mr. Taylor and his staff are addressing the various issues raised," the mayor confirmed in a message to Global News.

2:09

ALR rules enforce BC. Farm to move the annual Christmas event to the mall

ALR rules enforce BC. Farm to move the annual Christmas event to the mall

Taylor said he heard the news out of town later on Friday.

While he is allowed to remain open for the rest of his already scheduled dates this year, the city has informed him that he will need to obtain the appropriate permits if he wants to re-establish in 2020.

CONTINUE READING:

Child with autism speaks for the first time at the Florida Christmas light display



"The mayor didn't seem happy with the bureaucracy that was thrown at me when it wasn't thrown at other people," he said. "So I was happy to see that that was put aside."

Taylor was keen to remind people that he shouldn't be considered a company because he wouldn't collect money from visitors.

6:04

Make the vacation autism-friendly

Make the vacation autism-friendly

Instead, all proceeds go to the local Chrysta Learning Center, a local school dedicated to teaching autistic and special needs students.

The large, filigree display extends over the outside and inside of the house and offers decorations, toys, snacks and refreshments. Taylor and his wife also pose as Mr. and Mrs. Claus for pictures.

The story continues under the advertisement

Taylor said he also offers Santa-for-Hire services for private visits and home parties.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,