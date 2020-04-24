The mayor against Georgia’s relocation is getting racist messages

Keisha Mayor Lance Bottoms said the governor’s order to restart is “not yet over.”

Celestial bodies

By Christina Carrega

ABC News – The mayor of Atlanta, Georgia, received a disturbing text message Wednesday night after expressing concern about Gov. call Brian Kemp reopens the state during a coronavirus epidemic.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms posted on Twitter a photo of a text message she received from an unknown sender.

“FRM: ReOpen@Georgia.gov,” on the first line of 10 p.m. text. In the second line, he calls the recipient a welcome address, and reads “Silence and open ATLANTA!”

“When my daughter looked over the shoulder, I got this message on the phone. I have prayed for you, “wrote Bottoms who finished the quotation by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.,” a clever but ignorant tale. “

Kemp’s decision to allow luxury homes, executive homes and private homes to be renovated has raised concerns from Bottoms, Stacey Abrams, the former state president and President Trump.

“I told Governor Georgia Kemp that I do not agree with his decision to open some amendments that violate one of the guidelines … but at the same time he will do what he thinks is right,” and Wednesday.

Phazo is one of three ways President Trump will open the country as the coronavirus continues to deteriorate in different states, calling for continued social cohesion.

The governor has not spoken to Bottoms about his decision to move, something he calls “not yet.”

In Georgia, more than 21,000 people have been diagnosed with coronavirus and 872 have died, according to the state Department of Health.

A request for Bottoms has not been denied regarding racist text messages.

Anyway, Bottoms posted a photo on Thursday of a coffee mug with a quote from human rights activist Audre Lorde’s “Morning Motivation.”

“I am deliberate and fearful of anything,” Bottoms posted on Twitter.

Morning Motivation…. “I knowingly and intentionally do anything.” ~ Audre Lorde pic.twitter.com/6UI6TxXJLK

– Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) April 23, 2020

Students of color in government positions including Massachusetts State Attorney Julia Mejia and Marilyn Mosby have recently joined social media to expose their racist messages.