The Master and Missy - Is Sacha Dhawan Earlier Than Michelle Gomez?

Loading...

In the new two-part episode of Doctor Who, Spyfall, fans were spoiled for the return of the master, the doctor’s legendary Time Lord arch enemy (Jodie Whittaker), who has appeared on the screen in the decades of science fiction drama ,

The master, now played by Sacha Dhawan, was previously brought to life by actors such as Roger Delgado, Anthony Ainley, Eric Roberts and Derek Jacobi, and the two most recent incarnations – portrayed by John Simm and Michelle Gomez – actually competed against each other Capaldi’s 12th doctor in 2017.

But it seemed that Master’s life was ended forever when Gomez ‘Missy died without regenerating.

Of course, the reports – and screen shots – about Master’s death have been greatly exaggerated before, and he more or less always finds a way back to life (do you remember when he was a walking corpse for a while?), So it’s not So too surprising to see that Missy has found a way to beat the odds. But the more we see of Sacha Dhawan’s new master, the more we ask ourselves … Is he the incarnation that we think he is? Or is he an earlier version of the master?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PPU5sZICeP4 (/ embed)

You see, the last time we saw Master / Missy, he / she was in a completely different state. Gomez’s incarnation, thanks to Capaldi’s doctor’s efforts, had uncovered a new sheet and in her last scene decided that it was time to “stand” with the doctor, not against him.

Dhawan’s master, however, now appears to have completely returned to his previous villainous condition, to have got his hands on a TARDIS – which Gomez ‘version never saw – and no signs or indications of the doctor’s attempted rehabilitation. We are also not given an explanation of how Master survived a death that he himself (or at least John Simm’s version) had described as true and ultimately fatal.

What if he didn’t survive? What if Missy had actually died and ended Master’s incarnations and Dhawan’s Master was just a “hidden” previous incarnation? Doctor Who has played with similar ideas before – John Hurts War Doctor was introduced in 2013 as a previously unknown regeneration between the doctor’s eighth and ninth bodies – and it doesn’t seem impossible that this new master could be the incarnation before Missy.

In fact, many online fans have stuck to the theory since the last episode, pointing out that this particular twist would not undo the Series 10 plot and character work while still allowing a new and deadly master to appear on the Search is.

I think Missy’s death is where Master will eventually end up. She decided to be with The Doctor (to be good in a sense). Every master incarnation we will get is before Missy and after Simm

– David (@TheGaroStudios) January 6, 2020

In the middle of the episode, I thought Master was an old incarnation because Missy was permanently killed. Maybe the master just saw the time war. pic.twitter.com/x3LxYyGHv6

– Doctor who spoils the soup again (@riversongpegs) January 5, 2020

Could Sacha Dhawan’s incarnation of the Master be an incarnation before Missy? #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/kykPNuBXtr

– Doctor Who Page (@dwpageofficial) January 4, 2020

I LOVE what I have seen from Dhawan’s master so far, but I REALLY hope that he is before Gomez. He is so deliciously evil, but I really loved Missy’s bow and I just feel that if The Master became that evil mastermind again, it would seriously undermine her character development. #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/Jtvob44KjJ

– Matthew (@DamnCoffee), January 5, 2020

The master we saw in Doctor Who today was an incarnation before Missy. They never claim that Missy is regeneration after the John Simm master. Yes, the master dies at the end of The Doctor Falls, but one gets away. Explains why he still wants to kill the doctor. pic.twitter.com/U5rFhUgz9E

– Yume (@yumekiasu) January 1, 2020

Remarkably, John Simm’s master never becomes Missy – it is only suspected that this will happen, and she says the memories of her change are “blurry” – and as an evil timekeeper, she owns a TARDIS, Simm’s version of The Figure Dhawan much closer than Missy’s last appearance. And he’s still alive! Which, minus an explanation, as far as we know, wasn’t Missy.

Fans have also found evidence of Missy’s past atrocities that could be linked to Master’s destruction of Gallifrey, though this is more of a coincidence than an intended recall.

SO MISSY SAID IN SERIES 10 THAT IT USED TO BURN WHOLE CITIES TO SEE THE BEAUTIFUL FORMS OF MADE SMOKE. IF DHAWAN! MASTER BEFORE YOU IS TALKING ABOUT GALLIFREY #DoctorWho

– sad times 13th doctor (@gi_bitxh) 5 January 2020

Of course, it is also possible that Dhawan comes from another part of the Master’s life cycle.

The Morse code reference “Heartbeat of a Time Lord” at least indicates that he later existed as Simm’s master, but the only shared memory he and the doctor have is from 1981, Logopolis. Given how many times he has stolen corpses, risen, or has a new regeneration cycle, who knows how many additional masters are out there that we have never seen? The possibilities (and the scope for Big Finish spin-offs) are endless.

But when it comes to the TV series, will we ever find out the full truth? Well, maybe not. At the moment, it seems rather unlikely that the series will bother to explain a complicated story that most casual viewers don’t care about anyway, especially if it isn’t that the master inexplicably has not returned in the past (in fact implausible returns) from the dead is kind of his whole business).

The master is back – what else do we need to know?

Finally, even during the eventful days, Steven Moffat, who performed Doctor Who, told us much later how Missy had survived Master’s fate in The End of Time. In the current series, Whittaker’s doctor also has a good reason not to ask what happened, since Capaldi’s doctor never saw Missy’s death or found out that she had last tried to help him. For the 13th doctor, the return of an evil master is more or less what she would have expected.

Missy and the Master of Doctor Who (BBC) BBC

But we can’t help but hope that showrunner Chris Chibnall has another twist up his sleeve and that this new master may contain more than you think. If nothing else, he seems to share Missy’s love for Lila …

Doctor Who continues on BBC One on Sundays