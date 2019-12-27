The massive cafeteria faces a legal challenge by the use of & # 39; Clicquot & # 39;

Loading...

The owner of a new coffee shop in Millis is in a tug of war with one of the largest luxury corporations in the world. When the owner opened the cafeteria two weeks ago, he expected his attention to be mainly focused on coffee. And cocktails. Instead, he found himself in a fight with a French conglomerate by the name of the business. There is only one smoke stack left by Clicquot, a soft drink company that has operated in Millis for over 80 years. "I just thought it was something we should preserve," said Alan Sky, the owner of Millis Clicquot Coffee. Sky said he lived the history of the business, so he named his new cafeteria after him. The business is located in a part of the city officially known as Millis-Clicquot.Sky said he received a cessation and withdrawal letter from Veuve Clicquot, a French champagne whose name has been used for decades in the city without repercussions. Now, the conglomerate that owns the company of wines and other luxury brands, from Luis Vuitton to Tiffany, says the name must go. "I had to change my LLC, my website, my email, my marketing materials," Sky said. Sky says he has tried to cooperate, renaming his Millis-Clicquot Coffee company. He is still struggling to keep the $ 4,000 sign out of his business, which the company says does not show the Millis is big enough. The company also wants a man to open similar stores, or use his patented yellow color. "They have been very fair to me," Sky said. "They recognize that there is a story here. It really is just a matter of solving it."

