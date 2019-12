Loading...

The massive breweries & # 39; the bravest beer & # 39; Worcester's fallen firefighter's family will benefit

Updated: 6:48 PM EST December 27, 2019

The family of fallen firefighters. NEW IN 5, OUR DOUG MEEHAN HAS MORE ON 2 LOCAL BREWERS THAT WILL BE MORE ON 2 LOCAL BREWERS THAT HAVE JOINED TO SERVE MUCH LOVE ONE PAINT AT A TIME. >> SO A VERY BRIGHT BEE WILL DEFINITELY BE ADVOCATED: DAVID FIELDS OF WORMTOWN BREWERY AT WORCESTER HAS BEEN A LOT OF BEER IN HIS DAY. BUT SAD IS CURRENTLY TESTING A PARTICULAR LOT THAT YOU PREFER NOT TO BE PREPARING. >> WE DO WHAT WE DO IN THE WORLD OF BEER, TOGETHER TO HELP TO DO SOMETHING GREAT FOR OUR COMMUNITY. DOUG: DAVID AND CHRISTIAN MCMAHAN OF WACHUSETT BREWING HER MCMAHAN OF WACHUSETT BREWING COMPANY HAVE EQUIPPED TO CREATE THEIR OWN VERSIONS OF THE MOST BRAVESTRE BEER OF WORCESTER. IT IS A SINGLE OFFER THAT WILL BE SOLD TO SUPPORT THE FAMILY OF THE FALLEN KNIGHT PLAYER Jason Menard. Firefighter, Lieutenant Jason Menard. LIKE THE WEEK, IT WAS Lieutenant Minard & # 39; S WILL – THE FRIENDLY MENARD FIREFIGHTERS WHO PRESENTED AT THE BREW HOUSE TO PROVIDE A HAND OF HELP. YOU KNOW THAT IT IS RARE WHEN THE CONSUMER, THE BRANDS GATHER TOGETHER BECAUSE A CAUSE WILL BE MADE: RARE AS IS BUT TRAGICALLY TO COMMUNICATE IN THIS CITY. THE LAST YEAR AT THIS TIME A DIFFERENT LOT OF THE MOST BRAVESTRE OF THE SAME WORCESTER, WHICH WOULD THINK TO BE A UNIQUE OFFER, WAS CREATED TO SUPPORT THE CHRISTOPHER FALLEN WORCESTER CHRISTOPHER ROY'S DAUGHTER. IN THAT IT WAS READY, MORE THAN 5,000 PINTS WERE CHOSEN AND THE SUPPORT REPORT WAS ALSO. It was a real emotional thing. It's something you can't measure, but you can feel it. DOUG: SOON, AS A FEW TEARS, THE PINTS WILL FLOW AGAIN IN MEMORY OF A FIREFIGHTER AND IN SUPPORT OF THEIR FAMILY LEFT BEHIND. THE ONLY PLACE YOU CAN GET THIS BEER IS HERE AT WORMTOWN ON JANUARY 24 OR WACHUSETT ON JANUARY 25. THAT WAY, 100% OF THE PROCEDURES WILL BE DIRECTLY TO THE MENARD FAMILY

Wormtown Brewery and Wachusett Brewing Company are making lots of their own versions of Worcester & # 39; s Bravest Beer.

