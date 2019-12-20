The Massachusetts dog stole a lot of toys. This is what the police did after

Loading...
A police department in Massachusetts noted that a lot of their Christmas toys, which would be delivered to children in need for Christmas this year, had been stolen.
A quick search through the department's camera systems revealed the thief: a dog. A therapy dog, in fact, called Ben Franklin, who works for the department, according to WFXT.
What happened: Police officers in the Franklin Police Department noticed that the dog Ben had stolen the toys.
- "When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him," Deputy Chief James Mill told WFXT.
- Police officers confronted Ben. He escaped with a doll in his mouth. He led them to the rest of the presents, which he had kept under his bed.
- The toys had so much saliva and drool that the police couldn't rescue them.
- Ben will not be charged, according to CNN.
- Mill: "He has the race of the season, and it's amazing. He's like one of those friends who always shows up at a party everyone loves. So, even if you're having a terrible day, if Ben comes in, it's really like a Sun ray ".
Takeaway: The police department shared some conclusions on Facebook, reports ABC News.
- “We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be sent to the Santa Foundation, you must: close the classroom door or keep the toys elevated. ”
- “If not, a golden retriever will treasure them slowly throughout the day and bring them back to their cloak. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this robbery on camera. ”
