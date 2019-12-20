The Massachusetts dog stole a lot of toys. This is what the police did after

Loading...

A police department in Massachusetts noted that a lot of their Christmas toys, which would be delivered to children in need for Christmas this year, had been stolen.

A quick search through the department's camera systems revealed the thief: a dog. A therapy dog, in fact, called Ben Franklin, who works for the department, according to WFXT.

What happened: Police officers in the Franklin Police Department noticed that the dog Ben had stolen the toys.

"When Ben saw the toys, he thought they all belonged to him," Deputy Chief James Mill told WFXT.

Police officers confronted Ben. He escaped with a doll in his mouth. He led them to the rest of the presents, which he had kept under his bed.

The toys had so much saliva and drool that the police couldn't rescue them.

Ben will not be charged, according to CNN.

Mill: "He has the race of the season, and it's amazing. He's like one of those friends who always shows up at a party everyone loves. So, even if you're having a terrible day, if Ben comes in, it's really like a Sun ray ".

Takeaway: The police department shared some conclusions on Facebook, reports ABC News.

“We learned an extremely valuable lesson today. When you have a classroom full of toys ready to be sent to the Santa Foundation, you must: close the classroom door or keep the toys elevated. ”

“If not, a golden retriever will treasure them slowly throughout the day and bring them back to their cloak. Thanks to Officer Cusson for capturing this robbery on camera. ”