The Massachusetts couple who met in Dunkin & # 39; got married there 27 years later

A couple married on Friday at the place where they met 27 years earlier: at Dunkin & # 39; Donuts in Worcester. Valenciarie Sneade and Jason Roy met in 1992 while having coffee at the Grafton Street store in Worcester, but things didn't work out at all. Work back then. Roy promised his love to Sneade for a French vanilla coffee, but Sneade admits he said all the wrong things that day. Worcester Telegram spoke with the couple about their first meeting in March 1992. Sneade's focus was on his music and his acting career. Roy joined the Navy, remained in Worcester and finally married another woman, raising several children. Sneade appeared in musicals and developed his own cabaret shows, performing in Boston, New York and Florida. He also had a first marriage and moved to Florida, Telegram reported. "We lead two very different lives," Sneade told Telegram. "I wouldn't like to change something that happened. Jason has three beautiful children he loves. He had a different way of giving the world through music." Both Sneade and Roy ended up divorced, and 25 years later they reconnected in a performance theatrical. "Without regretting lost time, Valerie and Jason have chosen the same place to do it right," said Jim Rice, who officiated on Friday's wedding ceremony. "Dreams really come true, even if it takes decades." quickly 27 years later, and Sneade and Roy exchanged wedding vows at the same place in Dunkin & # 39; in front of approximately 50 family and friends who gathered for coffee and donuts. Roy was visibly tearful when his future wife Sneade sang part of the song "Marry Me" as part of her vows just before she and Roy were declared male and female Dunkin's location remained open Friday afternoon as he exchanged They were married vows.

