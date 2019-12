Loading...

The mass community joins after anti-Semitic incidents

Updated: 6:28 PM EST December 29, 2019

THE ATTACK OF THE NIGHT WAS ONE OF A CHAIN ​​OF ANTISEMYTIC INCIDENTS IN NEW YORK DURING THE LAST WEEKS. NOW IN NEEDHAM, THE COMMUNITY IS TOGETHER TO SAY THAT SUFFICIENT IS SUFFICIENT, HATE WILL NOT BE TOLERATED. NEWSCENTER 5 & # 39; S JULIE LONCICH LIVES IN NEEDHAM. JULIE: A LITTLE CROWD MEETS HERE THIS AFTERNOON IN THE MOST POWERFUL NIGHT OF HANUKAH TO SHOW THAT THEY WILL NOT BE INTIMATED. THE 8 CANDLES OF THE MENORAH ARE ON THE POINT OF THE JEWISH CENTER OF CHABAD IN NEEDHAM AND WILL CELEBRATE THIS HAPPY HOLIDAY, PRAYING FOR THOSE INJURED IN THE SUBURB OF NEW YORK THE LAST NIGHT RABBI KRINSKY. INCREASE OF ANTISEMITISM IN AMERICA, SAD, SAYS THAT IT IS NOTHING NEW, BUT BELIEVES THAT THE SOLUTION IS THE PRIDE. >> WE NEED, AS JEWS, TO BE STRONGER, TO BE MORE UNITED, TO BE HIGHER TOGETHER AND TO BE MORE PROUD, TO BE MORE JEWS. THE MIRACLE OF THE LIGHTS OF HANUKAH IS REALLY THE MIRACLE OF THE JEWISH SURVIVAL. JULIE: TO AGAINST HATE, COMMUNITY MEMBERS WILL DISTRIBUTE CHARITY BOXES TO GET MONEY FOR A VARIETY OF C

Saturday night's attack outside New York was one of a series of anti-Semitic incidents during Hanukah. In Needham, the community joins to say that enough is enough, hate will not be tolerated.

