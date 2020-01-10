The Masktini Twilight Zone purifying and heating mask will replace all your other masks

Loading...

It’s pretty hard to impress me when it comes to masks. I have an entire drawer in my dedicated bathroom closet, but I keep coming back to one: the Twilight Zone of Masktini. This powerful facial mask cleanses pores, repels dead skin and gives you a radiant and smooth face like nothing else. At first, I was incredibly confused. This mask is the thickest mask I have ever put on my face. But what I quickly found is that because you are supposed to rub it, unlike many other masks, it stabilizes fairly quickly.

Rubbing this mask in circles activates a feeling of soothing warmth. I am a big fan of heating masks (I swear by these “youth masks” from Montagne Jeunesse which have a horrible packaging but which do wonders) and it is one of the best I have used. It contains black charcoal powder which can help remove impurities from the skin and Tahitian black pearl powder for skin resurfacing. After using this mask, even after a very sweaty day in mid-summer in New York, my face looked and I had just gotten an expensive facial. The most remarkable feature of this mask, even more than warming, is the smell. It sounds weird, but stay with me. Most face masks designed to help remove impurities from your skin are clay based. Clay masks smell good, like clay. They have a smell of dirt and dirt that reminds me of being a grade 3 student in art class making pinch pots – not my favorite for a skin care item. But it does have a bright citrus scent that is refreshing but not an artificial smell. And, because it has no clay, it does not dry and tighten like traditional purifying masks. To get all of these benefits before, I would have to use three of my other masks at once. It’s an all-in-one that will stay with me (until I finish it and I don’t get any more).

Masktini Twilight Zone Detox Tahitian Mask

