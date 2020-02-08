The Masked Singer’s Duck knows who the five remaining participants are

The Masked Singer has given us all the brains about who the five remaining participants are, with Octopus, Hedgehog, Fox, Monster and Queen Bee that are yet to be discovered.

However, Skin – who was recently revealed as the show’s duck – believes she may have already figured out their true identity.

Exclusive to speak against RadioTimes.com, the 52-year-old singer hinted that she knows who the last standing participants are and says, “I have my suspicions.”

And it seems that Skin has what it takes when it comes to cracking the case, as she revealed she realized that Daisy Milkshake singer was Kelis and Jake Shears was Unicorn-way before both covers were on the ITV series blown.

She said, “I recognized Daisy’s voice and I think that’s why they don’t let us hang out, because I know Kelis and I know Unicorn, Jake Shears.”

However, this was not exactly the case with the chameleon of the show, which she had “so wrong”.

She continued: “The first time I met Chameleon, he was standing there and I thought,” Oh, he looks a little fit, “and he turned to me and gave me a fist pump. Later, when I was in my dressing room was, I thought, “He is a black man.” He has the arms, the size – he is a black man. I was so wrong! “she explained.

Chameleon turned out to be musician Justin Hawkins, of course, but despite the minor slip, Skin is certain of the remaining participants and says, “I think if there are people who recognize backstage, it’s harder to keep it a secret.”

Nevertheless, she doesn’t give directions, because she added, “Everyone is googling and comparing all these things on YouTube. I don’t help at all, because when we did, we didn’t have Google. So that’s all they get “

The Masked Singer will be broadcast on ITV on Saturday evening