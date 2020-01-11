The Masked Singer UK - Who is Fox? Is Denise Van Outen Fox?

The Masked Singer has undoubtedly taken Britain by storm as everyone is wondering which celebrities they are watching.

In the second episode, viewers met Fox, a disco lady who demonstrated her animal abilities with her movements.

Fox played a sultry performance of Blondie’s Call Me, much to the delight of the fans and superstar jury.

But who exactly is behind the mirrored mask?

Is Fox Denise Van Outen?

The prevailing theory seemed to be pointing at moderator and actress Denise Van Outen.

The clues didn’t reveal much, but the eagle-eyed Twitter users discovered an absolutely dead glow.

Fox told judges and host Joel Dommett that she loves collecting teapots for 30 years.

This seemed to be sufficient evidence for fans who found an old tweet from the presenter in 2011, in which she replied to a fan that she was actually collecting it.

Denise also hails from the East End of London, which was another clue on the show.

Is Fox Rita Simons or Samantha Womack?

Of course, with the reference to the East End, the entire cast of EastEnders is immediately suspected.

The conversation immediately turned to Rita Simons or Samantha Womack, who until a few years ago played Roxy and Ronnie Mitchell in BBC soap.

Both had experience on stage and would not be a stranger if they sang along.

The Masked Singer continues on ITV on Saturday, January 11th