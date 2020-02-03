‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 premiere reveals the celebrity behind robot

Although the Super Bowl was for many a big event, said Nick Cannon, host of Masked Singer, the big game is just the prelude everyone was looking forward to: the season 3 premiere of the singing competition!

Cannon, together with four well-known jury members: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger, returned to the jury for the season and was accompanied by guest judge Jamie Foxx for the premiere.

Season 3 of The Masked Singer will be different from the previous seasons. Instead of 16 participants participating as in season two, fans 18 will meet during season three, with Group A participating in the first three episodes.

On Sunday evening, viewers met the members of Group A: White Tiger, Turtle, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot and Kangaroo. The masked singer then teased who will be in group B and group C. The second group will consist of Banana, Elephant, Frog, Mouse, Taco and Kitty; while the third group includes Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino, Bear, Swan and T Rex.

White Tiger started the premiere with a strong and fiery performance. Then the punk-like Turtle sang one of the iconic songs from Seal.

Lama was then accompanied by several lama dancers. Then we saw a story of love blossom when Miss Monster was accompanied by season 1 winner Monster on stage.

Although Robot disabled the movements, it was Kangaroo who impressed the jury and the audience with a great performance – a great way to end the premiere episode.

The audience and the jury panel selected their favorite artists, meaning that the participant would be sent home with the least votes, and the costumed participant who was eliminated in the premiere episode of The Masked Singer season 3 was … Robot.

Cannon lifted the robot’s mask to reveal Lil Wayne! The rapper, who has just released a new album, is a fan of Masked Singer according to the winner of season 1, T-Pain. Some of the most telling signs were the image of a fire truck, possibly referring to Wayne’s song “Fireman” and his eerie singing.

“This is the most shocked thing I’ve ever seen in this show,” Thicke said about Lil Wayne.

Next week the five participants in Group A will fight it out in the second round.

The Masked Singer is broadcast every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.