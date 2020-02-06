“The Masked Singer” reveals the celebrity behind Lama

The Masked Singer just said goodbye to another participant in season 3.

The series of singing talent shows returned to its normal time slot on Wednesday after kicking off earlier on Sunday, February 2 after the Super Bowl. In this week’s episode of The Masked Singer, jury members Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were accompanied by the American cake star Jason Biggs as guest panelist. And your favorite emcee Nick Cannon was there too.

At the start of episode two of The Masked Singer, viewers saw Llama as the first performance, singing “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. Llama was then followed by MissMonster (“Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry), White Tiger (“Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch), Kangaroo (“You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse) and Turtle (” Say You Won’t Let Go “by James Arthur).

Miss Monster, Kangaroo and Turtle all brought their A-game to the stage, while the energy of White Tiger was contagious. After all the performances, the audience and the panel members voted for their favorite performances of the night, giving Lama the least votes.

The competitor under the Lama mask was revealed as comedian Drew Carey, known for hosting The Price Is Right and Whose Line Is It Anyway, and even had his own self-titled sitcom that ran from 1995 to 2004.

After being exposed, Carey set up his characteristic thick black frames. “I like to joke and laugh a lot,” the comedian explained why he chose to go for The Masked Singer.

Carey wasn’t upset about coming in the second episode of the third season show, he told Entertainment Weekly that he did it for fun and not for the prize. “It’s like doing karaoke at an office party and they give you a little joke trophy that you can put in your closet,” he said. “That’s how I treated it. You can’t take this show seriously in any way as a singing talent show.”

So far, only Llama (Carey) and the Robot (revealed as rapper Lil Wayne) have been removed from the show.

The Masked Singer is broadcast every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.