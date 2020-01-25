The Masked Singer: Has Michael Ball just confirmed that he's a hedgehog?

Musiktheater Michael Ball was just addressing the long-standing rumors that he is actually the hedgehog in The Masked Singer … and we are more confused than ever.

The legendary singer, who appeared on The One Show on Friday night, was interviewed by co-host Alex Jones, who said she “missed” Ball before adding, “I feel like I have confirmed where you have been confirming or deny whether you really are the masked singer’s hedgehog? “

Ball replied, “The Masked Singer, I love this program. I can’t confirm or deny it … But we know I can be a little nervous! “

However, when Jones walked on, Ball began to shout at the camera, “It’s not me.”

The fans were convinced that the hedgehog was a star of the musical theater that followed the hedgehog’s advice – the fact that he “died for a job every night at 8:30 am” – which many believe he is dying for Figure that the singer in the West End could have played.

Is the phantom of the opera star bluffing? Or could it be an indicator that the hedgehog is actually Ball’s long-time friend and collaborator Alfie Boe?

The Masked Singer continues on Saturday at 7 p.m. on ITV