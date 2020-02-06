“The Masked Singer” Group A Playoffs Recap: A Whole Llama Drama!

The Masked Singer is back for his second episode this week, with five characters returning from season 3 premiere. Plus a special guest panelist, Jason Biggs! But who will be exposed next and who will go to Group A championships?

Here’s how it all went at The Masked Singer. And stay tuned for a whole llama drama in tonight’s celebrity reveal!

Who is the llama

Lama plays “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones in season 3 of The Masked Singer

Hints: The llama says “llama-ste” and that he “wants to keep the laugh going”. He saw him play the accordion on a stage. For a while he “spun his wheels”. Then he began to imagine his success and to think on his feet. Tonight he imagines that he will destroy it and be the “GOAT”.

Each participant is also asked what their superlative is at The Masked Singer. The llama was chosen as the “most likely near firearms”.

performance: At the beginning of the night the lama played “It’s not unusual” by Tom Jones. This played along with his strengths, being able to dramatically demonstrate a little vocal skills when dancing and kneeling on stage. He’s definitely on stage! And all the panelists complimented his singing. This is not his first time in the spotlight.

Judges’ guesses: Johnny Knoxville, Joel McHale, Zach Galifianakis, Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson

Who is miss monster

Miss Monster plays “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry in the third season of The Masked Singer

Hints: Miss Monster says she wants to focus on becoming an artist. She admires the monster that says, “Draw me like one of your French monsters.” She draws a butterfly with a clipboard that contains a queen chess piece and a unicorn pen. Then a furry notebook with chalk is shown. She says you have to get up for yourself in this “dance”.

Miss Monster was voted “Most Likely In The Presence Of Kings”.

performance: Miss Monster sang “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry for her second appearance of the season. With her iconic voice, this talent cannot be denied. She must be a legendary singer! I mean, just listen to this area! I love how all the backup dancers surround her while basically standing in one place because her costume is so restrictive. Miss Monster relied on their raw vocals for this performance and it paid off!

Judges’ guesses: Mary Wilson, Priscilla Presley, Celine Dion

Who is the white tiger

White Tiger plays “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark feat. the Funky Bunch on The Masked Singer Season 3

Hints: The White Tiger can be seen in a library. One of the men in black reads a book entitled “Wild World of Cats” while another is sleeping. White tiger puts the “mass in mask”. A ski cow poster is shown. His motto is “work hard, play harder”. He’s no stranger to partying and loving a good block party. Dancing heals his body “after striking”. Finally, he tears a horse’s piñata.

He was voted “most likely friend on the mat”.

performance: Again the White Tiger goes with a rap! He played “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. Let’s face it, he’s not a great singer or rapper. But he can dance! For such a big guy, he has some MOVEMENTS. His energy and personality were so entertaining.

Judges’ guesses: Hulk Hogan, Charles Haley and Rob Gronkowski

Who is the kangaroo

Kangaroo plays “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse in season 3 of The Masked Singer

Hints: The kangaroo can be seen in a “kangaroo court”, plays basketball and mentions that it feels like she is watching her life “from the sidelines”. She knows that she just has to “get back into the game”, what she calls makeup, shown on a bench. She plays basketball against men in red “23” jerseys, one of which is called “Deejay”. Kangaroo says that she “has this outsider story” and “does not get hit”. When she kicks one of her opponents in the face, a blue bird flies out of his head. She wants to be a role model for her “little roo”.

The kangaroo was voted “most likely on a list with Siegel and Mike Tyson”.

performance: When Amy Winehouse’s Kangaroo sang “You Know I’m No Good”, he honestly ended this performance. Covering Amy Winehouse is not easy either! The panelists and the audience were on their feet after hearing it. And in the end she also had a little break from dancing! This kangaroo can do everything.

Judges’ guesses: Candace Parker, Tatjana Ali, Gabrielle Union

Who is the turtle

Turtle plays “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur in season 3 of The Masked Singer

Hints: The turtle is seen in a dining room with a menu of “Seafood du Jour Dover sole, slowly cooked beets and ginger schnapps”. Then he sees a sign that reads “MIDTERM TODAY!”. He wants to rebel against how people perceive him. He triggers a fire alarm, starts playing a baseball bat as a guitar and bubbles bubble out of a bubble machine. But then the turtle is “punished” and writes “Don’t Rave Ever At My School – Turtle” on a blackboard.

Turtle says he was voted “most likely to hunt for prey” and says he has “often”.

performance: At the end of the episode, the turtle sang “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. In my opinion, this was the season’s performance so far. Turtle has a great voice and showed a crazy falsetto here. These runs were spot on too! He definitely gives me boy band vibes … and I don’t hate it.

Judges’ guesses: AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong, Darius Rucker and Zac Efron

The llama is revealed on The Masked Singer!

At the end of the episode, the votes were cast and the llama was eliminated from The Masked Singer. Before that, however, all panelists had to make their final predictions. Nicole suspected that Woody Harrelson, Robin Adam Carolla had predicted Ken Kenel McHale, Jenny Kelsey Grammer and Jason Johnny Knoxville.

Then the llama was unmasked to …

The Lama is revealed in Season 3 of The Masked Singer

The comedian and game show host Drew Carey!

Just like we predicted! But none of the panelists understood it correctly. The Masked Singer will return to the Group A Championship (without Lama) next week! Tune in to FOX next Wednesday at 8:00 a.m.