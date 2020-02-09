The masked singer Denise Van Outen shares her daughter’s stunned reaction when she is exposed as Fox

MASKED singer Denise Van Outen shared her daughter’s startled reaction when she was exposed as Fox.

The 45-year-old was exposed in the semi-finals last night and Denise watched her last episode with her daughter Betsy and one of her friends from home.

7

The masked singer Denise Van Outen shared her daughter’s stunned reaction when she was revealed as FoxCredit: instagram

When the trio snuggled up on the sofa in their PJs, they sang “Take-If-Off” with the studio audience. Denise kept a perfect poker face while Betsy watched between her fingers.

After taking off her mask on the show, Betsy, nine years old, immediately turned to her mother and showed her fingers: “You!”

Denise laughed when the two girls screamed and pointed at her while Betsy screamed, “You were all the time!”

Then they shouted: “We knew it!”

7

Denise was unmasked during the last show

7

Her daughter Betsy was shocked to see her mother in a Fox costume

7

Betsy and her friend screamed and pointed to Denise when she was introduced

7

Denise loved being on the show and sharing pictures from the set after she was unmasked

The actress and television host was the first of two singers to be revealed about the ITV surprise hit last night – and Judge Davina McCall correctly guessed her identity.

Cee Lo Green was unmasked as a monster in the second half of the show’s double knockout, and the audience was shocked to finally say one word: “FINALLY! I have two! #Maskedsingeruk”.

Another added: “I finally knew from day one that it was ceelo green #maskedsingeruk”.

Denise, who has performed on stage in the West End and on Broadway, has the opportunity to record an album.

Exclusive

“I was naive”

Phillip Schofield admits that he knew he was gay when he got married in his ONLY interview

Exclusive

LISA’S R-ANTS

Ant McPartlin’s ex Lisa sent a stream of insulting messages to his new girlfriend

‘RED FLAGS’

The evidence proving that Molly of Love Island near Callum is ‘airhead’ dumping

STAY TOGETHER

Phillip Schofield’s wife only gets divorced when he finds love again

Exclusive

“It felt hopeless”

Phillip Schofield considered suicide while keeping his sexuality secret

STEPH’S TURMOIL

Phillip Schofield’s wife breaks her silence after the TV star goes gay

She exposed the news on social media and wrote: “Now that I’ve been exposed, I can finally talk about what I’ve been doing in the past few weeks.

“I was hiding in a studio where I recorded an album with the fabulous @mrstevenanderson.

“I know I always seem to be very confident (another mask). I have lost confidence in myself when it comes to singing.

7

Many fans had assumed that Denise was FoxCredit: Instagram

7

The show gave Denise the confidence to record an album. Credit: Getty Images – Getty

“As a mom, I resigned from my singing and stage career to make sure I didn’t miss any precious moments with my daughter.

“It was a moment last summer when I was singing in the shower when Betsy, my 9 year old daughter, said to me: ‘Mom, why have I never heard or seen you sing on stage?’

“It made me realize that I had to go back to what I always loved. @Themaskedsinger gave me the chance to regain my confidence. Thank you all for your kind comments, week after week.

“This cheeky little fox is a happy little fox.”

Denise Van Outen revealed as Fox on The Masked Singer