The Marvel TV series from Disney + finally gets a release date

Netflix Nabbed the Sundance hit the 40-year-old version

Netflix continued its trend to shop at film festivals and announced earlier this week that it has taken over the global rights to the 40-year-old version, a film about a struggling playwright who is developing a rapper alter-ego. The film, which won the director’s prize at Sundance in the American dramatic category, is the debut of writer-director Radha Blank. “It’s my love letter to NY and its struggling artists, as well as the artistic institutions in NY that raised me – hip hop and theater,” Blank said in a statement. “As a new member of the Netflix family, I am excited about the global audience that will reach this movie.” Netflix says the film will be released later this year in the cinema and on the streaming service.

The falcon and the winter soldier finally has a release date

Friends, the wait is almost over. During a conference call with investors this week, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed that the long-hyped Marvel TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut on Disney + in August. That show will be followed in December by the Scarlet Witch series WandaVision. Iger did not give a date for the other Avengers adjacent show in the pipeline, Loki, but it is expected in 2021.

Disney + collects subscribers

Speaking of Disney +, the streaming service appears to be extremely popular. Since its launch in mid-November, the service has already registered around 28.6 million subscribers from this week. What’s more, that number is ready to grow. According to a forecast by Simon Murray, analyst of Digital TV Research, Disney + – which offers both original programs and films from Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm and Marvel – could reach 126 million subscribers in 2025.

