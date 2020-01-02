The Marvel Comics series "Hawkeye: Freefall" includes Hawkeye and Ronin

Loading...

Marvel Comics announced a new solo adventure story centered on Hawkeye and his team with Ronin, an identity he had previously.

What's going on: The new series, called "Hawkeye: Freefall," will focus on the battle of Hawkeye with the villain The Hood, who returns to New York City to create a criminal enterprise, according to a press release emailed to Deseret. News

A new fighter arrives in the city using the name Ronin, which was the identity that Hawkeye previously possessed.

According to a press release, this confusion makes "Hawkeye's allies believe he is really the brutal vigilante."

"Are Hawkeye and Ronin really opposed, or do they share a common enemy in the wealthy super villain Parker Robbins?"

Context: Hawkeye and Ronin have a complicated character story. It is believed that Hawkeye died years ago in the Marvel Universe. A young woman named Kate Bishop took the name of Hawkeye. When Clint Barton returned, he used the name of Ronin, who belonged to a former Avenger. He later renounced the name to return as Hawkeye.

Trailer: Watch a trailer for the new series below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dWs5lfjqbuE (/ embed)

Reactions: Associate editor Alanna Smith praised the series, writer Matthew Rosenberg and artist Otto Schmidt for his work on the project.

Blacksmith: "We were really looking for an artist to capture Clint's personality and only the characters in his orbit in a really attractive way, and (Schmidt) does it very, very well."

"We were really looking for an artist to capture Clint's personality and only the characters in his orbit in a really attractive way, and (Schmidt) does it very, very well." Rosenberg "It's an action book and there's a big mystery about who Ronin is. We're giving him more Hawkeye content that he will hopefully love."