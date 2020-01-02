The Marvel Cinematic Universe Will Have A Trans Character "Very Soon"

Loading...

Happy New Year and welcome to the first 2020 edition of The Monitor, WIRED's Pop Culture Tour. The year is young, but a lot has already happened. Read on to get caught.

MCU gets trans character very soon

Fans have been wondering for some time when the Marvel Cinematic Universe could get a transgender character. Well, Chief Honcho Kevin Feige finally has an answer, and that answer is … "very soon". Responding to a question from fans during a question and answer session on Wednesday at the New York Film Academy on whether the MCU would include a trans character, said Feige, "Yes absolutely. Yes.… And very soon. In a movie we're shooting right now. "As Deadline points out, it could mean right out of Black Widow this year or Black Panther in 2022. Either way, it happens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker made more than $ 800 million

It's been a few weeks, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is still going strong at the box office, earning $ 16.9 million on New Year's Day, bringing its national revenue to over $ 400 million. Internationally, it generated an additional $ 407.9 million, bringing the grand total to $ 815.4 million. Variety reports that it will eventually surpass $ 1 billion, but it remains to be seen whether it will exceed the last Jedi's $ 1.3 billion, or The Force Awakens' $ 2.1 billion in the world.

HBO's former Honcho goes to Apple TV +

Richard Plepler, the former HBO honcho chief, is on his way to Apple TV +. In collaboration with its production company, Eden Productions, Plepler signed a five-year contract with Apple this week which will include films, documentaries and original series. Plepler left his position as CEO of HBO in February after approximately 27 years with the company. "It was instantly clear to me that I had a wonderful and very privileged run at HBO and I could not do that again," Plepler told the New York Times. "And I didn't want to try to reproduce that again. It seemed very clear to me that I just wanted to do my own thing."

Here is the first trailer for A Quiet Place Part II

Hey, remember how crazy a quiet place was? Well, here's more! The sequel to John Krasinski's horror film arrives on March 20, and a new trailer is released on New Years Day. Check it out below.

