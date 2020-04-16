PRINCESS Beatrice’s marriage has been “officially canceled” as a result of the coronavirus crisis, according to the report.

Before the COVID-19 outbreak, the 31-year-old kingdom would marry Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at St James Palace in London in May.

Read our coronavirus blog directly for the latest news & updates

Handout – Getty

Princess Beatrice announced her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi last year

However, People magazine reported the couple’s big day had now been canceled as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Last month, Eugenie and his millionaire fiance confirmed that they were “reviewing the arrangements for May 29” in accordance with government advice.

According to the publication, the couple “never actually sent their invitation” when a coronavirus outbreak occurred.

A spokeswoman for the couple said, “There are no plans to change places or hold a bigger wedding.

PA: Press Association

The happy couple will get married in May – but must postpone their plans indefinitely

“They don’t even think about their current marriage. There will be time to rearrange but it hasn’t.”

In their statement last month, the couple said they were “very aware of government advice regarding the welfare of older family members and large gatherings of people.”

As a result, Eugenie and Edo said they would “carefully consider the government’s advice before deciding whether a private marriage might occur between a small group of family and friends”.

But after the government’s announcement that they extended the lockdown for another three weeks, the couple were forced to postpone their wedding plans indefinitely.

Last month, people in the kingdom revealed 31-year-old Beatrice and her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi planned to use tents and Portaloos from a garden party for their reception in the courtyard of Buckingham Palace.

“The fact that they will not be available is a factor but the main reason is the safety of the guests,” said the insider.

“There will only be 150 guests at the wedding but double that number at the reception. That’s too risky.

“The Queen must be there and it is unfair to put her in danger at the age of 94.

“The couple was clearly very sad but they realized that other people suffered more and they were philosophically about it.”

Fabulous Digital has approached Buckingham Palace to comment.

In more Royal Family news, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have pledged £ 90,000 to starve charities during the coronavirus crisis.

And royal fans have begged Meghan Markle to NOT do all the interviews after rumors of a £ 1 million deal to shed beans.

Plus, the former Queen chef revealed the secrets of His Majesty’s Easter – from her favorite gin drink to the dog’s special menu.

Princess Beatrice’s fiance sent her two-year-old son for ethics lessons before marrying the kingdom