The Marine Corps is targeting a new round of artillery that will hit moving targets

Raytheon Co. recently announced that its new Excalibur S 155mm laser-guided artillery cartridge had direct hits on a moving target in a secret live fire test for the Marine Corps last spring.

The Excalibur is a battle-proven precision artillery cartridge that is capable of hitting a target within a few feet of up to 40 kilometers, the company said.

The new Excalibur S uses the same GPS technology as the Excalibur 1B, but has a semi-active laser finder that can be used to attack both moving land and sea targets.

“The search technology detects that the target is no longer there and takes the laser energy from where the target is and redirects to it,” Trevor Dunwell, director of Raytheon’s Excalibur portfolio, told Military.com ,

The Raytheon Company’s new Excalibur S 155mm laser-guided artillery cartridge hit a moving target in a secret live fire test for the Marine Corps at Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona last spring. (Raytheon)

In a U.S. Navy test, Raytheon fired two M777 155mm howitzer projectiles at a moving target in Yuma Proving Ground, Arizona, and scored two direct hits, he said.

“This happened in April last year. We had to work closely with the Navy … more specifically with the Marines,” said Dunwell. “We set the round for a specific location, we fired it and as soon as the round was fired the target started to move. It found that the target was not there and that it had moved somewhere else and … it changed from GPS to laser designation and then activated the target. “

The Marine Corps is interested in the Excalibur S round, “but has currently not placed an order,” he said.

The next step is to do more testing this year. Dunwell would not reveal when they would occur, nor would he reveal which service would sponsor the next test.

If the Marine Corps or the army decide to buy the new Excalibur S round, the price would not be dramatically above the current Excalibur 1B, which costs about $ 70,000 per round, according to Dunwell.

The new technology is effective for use in artillery missions against fire, he said.

“When you think about it, it is crucial because you have to attack moving targets … especially if you fire backfire,” said Dunwell. So if it’s a fire-and-move game, you should now be able to attack this moving target on the counterfire. “

