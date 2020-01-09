The Marine Corps' first new amphibious vehicle since Vietnam is almost there. Here's who gets it first

Loading...

As we found out, Task & Purpose’s recent reporting examines questions about where our stories come from, our challenges, and provides a behind-the-scenes look at how we deal with issues that affect the military and veteran community.

In December, Task & Purpose released a long version of domestic abuse in the military, the Pentagon’s attempts to curb it, and how a political void to assist victims of abuse in marriage leaves exactly the people it is should help in emergency situations.

The story was written by our Pentagon army reporter, Haley Britzky, and it was about Ellizabeth Grimes, who was allegedly attacked by her husband Army. Colonel Jerel Grimes.

After the alleged attack, Ellizabeth had to deal with a number of physical injuries that still require medical attention. Hospital records from that night indicated that her injuries included “closed head injury, hematoma, concussion, cervical stress, limb bruise, or fracture.” She also received medication she had never used to help with anxiety, depression, and nausea, and to sleep better at night.

However, as dependent on a service member, she is covered by Tricare health insurance. As soon as she gets divorced from her husband – which she has to do almost immediately after the attack – she is no longer dependent and no longer has a tricare. This makes them start over with new doctors. In addition, since her husband has not been charged and has not been separated from the army, she cannot receive a transitional allowance that helps abused relatives to maintain their Tricare coverage.

Given the sensitivity of reporting domestic abuse in connection with navigating through a nebulous Pentagon policy, Task & Purpose spoke to Britzky about how she found the story, what obstacles she faced, and how we as the news site deal with allegations of misconduct if criminal charges have been brought but no judgment has been made in court.

This is the third installment in the recurring column How We Found It.

