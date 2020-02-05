‘The Mandalorian’ season 2 will premiere in October 2020

This is the way.

Image: Disney +

By Alison Foreman2020-02-05 02:13:19 UTC

Mando’s return is not that far, far away.

On Tuesday, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that The Mandalorian will debut its second season in October 2020 – less than a year after the 12 November premiere at Disney +.

Iger also confirmed that the series would last more than two seasons (no surprise there), and spin-off stories “infusing (The Mandalorian) with more characters and those characters taking their own direction in terms of series” were discussed at Disney.

The Star Wars news, revealed during a profit interview with investors and journalists, forced Disney + to a different deadline in a slate that already fell completely.

The Falcon & the Winter Soldier, the first Disney + television series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, will be unveiled in August. WandaVision, another Marvel project around Scarlet Witch and Vision, will appear in December. Images of both (together with Loki, from 2021) debuted on Sunday night during a Super Bowl TV spot.

Exact data for these projects was not provided. However, Iger confirmed an Obi-Wan project and Rogue One prequel in the works for Disney +.

“We develop both television and functions,” Iger said during the call, with the proviso that when it comes to Star Wars, “the priority in the coming years is television.” According to the company’s latest profit report, Disney + has collected 26.5 million subscribers since its launch in November.

There are currently no Star Wars films in production, but there has been a rumor from The Last Jedi director for some time. Marvel’s Kevin Feige is also developing a Star Wars film.

