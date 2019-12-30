"The Mandalorian" season 2 will feature "Star Wars" characters

Loading...

Shortly after the Mandalorian hit Disney + finale, showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed that the live-action Star Wars series will return next year. "Season 2 of #TheMandalorian in the fall of 2020," he tweeted, adding a photo of a Gamorreaner (it's unclear whether it's a Gamorreaner hiring Jabba the Hutt – but probably not that guy). The renewal is hardly shocking considering it's the marquee show from Disney's recently launched streaming service, but this Deadline news is a fun surprise:

Insiders have hinted that some established characters from the mythology of the feature film of the Skywalker saga will appear in the second season of the series.

That explains the Gamorrean.

However, the next Star Wars movie is said to be years away, and The Rise of Skywalker is the last movie in the so-called Skywalker saga. The best place to see all of your favorite characters from Episode I through Episode IX is on The Mandalorian and the other upcoming Star Wars series on Disney +, including the Obi-Wan show. You know, favorites like Watto. What does he want to do Hopefully we'll find out during the second season of The Mandalorian. Does he still have his stupid hat? The Mandalorian season two. Will Baby Yoda's Mind Cheat on Watto? Mandalorian season two? Which show am I suddenly looking forward to? The Mandalorian season two.

(About deadline)

, (tagsToTranslate) entertainment (t) home (t) films (t) tv (t) star wars (t) the mandalorians