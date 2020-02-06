The Mandalorian reuses visual effects from the original Star Wars

The first season of The Mandalorian of Disney + has received a lot of love. By combining old school and modern effects, a balance is found between the warm, fuzzy nostalgia of the original trilogy and the advanced technology of the newer Star Wars films. In a recent interview with ICG Magazine (via io9), ILM VFX supervisor Richard Bluff explains how the company’s use of real-time technology for visual effects forges a “greater bond” with the original Star Wars films. Bluff says:

A huge number of practical elements have been included for earlier Star Wars films, so we used the ILM asset library as much as possible. For example, there is a scene in episode five where Mando sees two Banthas in the distance. I was convinced that we would not have to build a fully animated and rigid hairy Bantha for just two shots and suggested that we take the plates from the newspapers of A New Hope. I knew I could come up with a shot design to use the Banthas from.

So actually the reason is that The Mandalorian is so related to A New Hope, because it uses real images and newspapers from the film itself. Bluff also reveals that the show uses an original Ralph McQuarrie matte painting for one of Tatooine’s fly-in shots. Although it is certainly effective to reuse earlier images, it also helps to make a connection with the period in which The Mandalorian takes place. The events in the series take place after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens, so it makes sense that the world of The Mandalorian feels more like the original trilogy. It also serves as a sort of Easter egg for fans who have watched Star Wars from the beginning.

Gallery – The best ‘Star Wars’ Easter eggs in movies and TV

.