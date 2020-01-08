Loading...

Now that season 1 of The Mandalorian has officially ended, isn’t it time to find out who Baby Yoda is? Except delightful, marketable and ridiculously memorable? It turns out that many who are involved with the show know that they simply are not telling us. After confirmation too USA today At the Golden Globes, show creator Jon Favreau refused to give anything else away. When he thought about it, he replied, “Well, now you’re going to spoil. I can’t say. But there are many theories about it.”

That doesn’t help the fans at all, considering that they were the ones who came up with these theories. Director Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) was also challenged on this matter, but he still agrees:

Okay, point taken. The child is not “Baby Yoda”. But what else should we call him? He’s literally Yoda … but baby. Even Disney boss Bob Iger made the mistake he revealed in an interview with The Star Wars Show. After Iger called the popular character Baby Yoda to Favreau in a series of emails, he was slapped in the face. Iger also knows the child’s true identity, but will not reveal anything. I think we just have to wait until season 2.

