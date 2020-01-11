The Mandalorian could use a Watson

Loading...

The new Star Wars TV program The Mandalorian follows the adventures of a ruthless bounty hunter named Din Djarin. It has a strong western appearance, something that science fiction author Rajan Khanna immediately appreciated.

“One of the things I’ve always wanted to see from the Star Wars universe is that they tackle other genres, so not just space opera, but westerns, thrillers, espionage, whatever,” Khanna says in episode 395 of the Geek’s Guide to the Galaxy podcast. “I think the universe is wide enough and deep enough to handle it, so that this western feeling really works for me.”

Din Djarin is a man of few words, and for almost the entire show his face is hidden behind an expressionless metal helmet. Geeks Guide to the Galaxy host David Barr Kirtley says this is correct, because the character is clearly meant to take advantage of the popularity of another Star Wars bounty hunter, Boba Fett.

“(Boba Fett’s) attraction is actually that he’s so mysterious, and you don’t know everything about him, and there’s not much character development,” says Kirtley. “So I feel it might not be true of that whole character or that whole profession if (Din Djarin) had a lot of character development and you knew his background story in extreme detail.”

But science fiction author Matthew Kressel found the lack of characterization frustrating, especially in the course of a TV show with eight episodes. “You get little glimpses of who he is, but every time they give you a glimpse, it’s a cliché,” says Kressel. “Who is he? What are his values? What does he think of it? Does he have great desires? I never understood that.”

Fantasy writer Erin Lindsey says the solution could be to link Din Djarin to a more reliable sidekick, similar to the dynamics between Sherlock Holmes and Watson. This would allow Din Djarin to remain distant and mysterious, while still offering opportunities for richer characterization and emotional connection.

“We don’t have to understand him, but we must somehow attach to him, even if it’s through a third party,” she says.

David Barr Kirtley about nostalgia:

“This really brought back memories of watching The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr. with my father. I don’t remember the show that well. It’s a western – I think a bit of a weird western or steampunk western or something – but I just remember the feeling of watching that show with my dad, and this really brought those memories back, because it’s a very special Old West kind of atmosphere. … What this show does is that it is a deliberate rejection of all the progress that TV stories have made over the past 20 years. Especially in the middle it is very episodic. It’s simple and clear, and the characters are pretty simple, and it’s just fun. I think many of your responses will be about whether you find that return to a simpler era of television as refreshing and nostalgic or just retrograde. “

Matthew Kressel about bad writing:

“I often see this in bad stories, where the narrator wants something specific to happen, so they manipulate the reality of the world to make that happen. And in (called the episode) ‘The Prisoner’ this is this stupid beacon. It’s like, “Oh, if you press this beacon, X-wings will blow you up.” I think so? “So apparently you can just take that beacon and put it everywhere, and the X-wings would come and say,” Well, that’s the beacon, I think we should blow it up. ‘What is the reality of this? And why doesn’t this prison ship travel through hyperspace? Why does it travel slowly through space? I do not understand that. So there were just really weird, stupid plot choices. “

Erin Lindsey on Giancarlo Esposito:

“Giancarlo Esposito is one of my favorite television actors. He played one of the most horrifying television villains of all time. So they have some great raw clay to work with. It is clear that their intention with this season – at least I think so – was to introduce him and let us know that he exists, and he is probably a recurring big mistake in the following season, which is one of the reasons why I am enthusiastic. But one of the things that makes Giancarlo Esposito so great is that he is such a subtle actor, and how do you get the best out of a subtle actor in a black cape and Darth Vader outfit surrounded by stormtroopers? That is about as subtle as a sledgehammer. So it becomes really interesting to see how they combine those two things. “

Rajan Khanna on bounty hunters:

“I’ve always wanted to know more about a bounty hunter ‘scum and villany’, so I think that’s great. It goes back to the” Han shoots first “era of Star Wars. disintegrates and nothing is made of it. He doesn’t feel super guilty or anything, and I kind of liked that focus … I really liked that the big bad (in episode 4) – the big thing that was so difficult and dangerous – it was just an AT-ST Walker we have seen before, and Ewoks can kill them with two logs, but on this scale it is devastating, and it takes a lot of effort to get it down , which I appreciated. I enjoyed seeing that smaller scale. “

