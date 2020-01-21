Has Baby Yoda officially met his match for cute Star Wars babies? Photo credit: Disney Plus

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Baba Jabba the Hutt attracts the attention of Star Wars fans as a potential rival of the cute character Baby Yoda.

While the Mandalorian made the latter of these characters famous through millions of Disney + series visitors, the other is a sensation for fans.

However, it raises eyebrows in the fight for the ultimate sweet factor.

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

The fan baby Jabba the Hutt arrives online

While Star Wars Phantom Menace introduced us to a younger version of Anakin Skywalker and the crazy Jar Jar Binks, Disney introduced The Mandalorian Baby Yoda.

The character was a direct hit from the moment it appeared on the screen at the end of the first episode. Fans everywhere were thrilled when a bond formed between the baby and the Mandalorian bounty hunter.

This led to an abundance of memes and an outcry for Baby Yoda goods based on a character referred to in the series as The Child.

On Monday, Baby Jabba the Hutt appeared as an image of a fan version of the crime lord that first appeared in Return of the Jedi. Check out the cute character below in all of its pre-malignant splendor.

Baby Jabba 👀 pic.twitter.com/q2qhjpcx29

– ORIGIN PC (@ORIGINPC) January 20, 2020

In Star Wars lore, Jabba the Hutt became a crime lord to which Han Solo was committed after killing Greedo in Star Wars IV: A New Hope.

Since Han never paid what he owed, Jabba hired bounty hunter Boba Fett to catch him, freeze him with carbonite, and take him to his palace on Tatooine.

Jabba’s first official film appearance was in 1983 in Star Wars VI: The Return of the Jedi. He was later included in a version of Star Wars IV to give further insight into his story with Han Solo.

In addition, Jabba appeared in Star Wars I: The Phantom Menace for a scene involving a high-stakes race.

Twitter responds to Baby Jabba, Baby Yoda defends

The term baby Jabba quickly becomes one of the top trends on Twitter as the newly discovered character goes viral.

It also brought interesting reactions from the Twittersphere, with some flooding the character and others dismissing it as no competition for the cute baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda has a friend !!! Oh my God. I want to squeeze him !! Treat yourself to BABY JABBA! 😂☺️

The artist is on Instagram:

@ leovitiart pic.twitter.com/KCAGK9Qpid

– Alexander Polinsky (@Alex_Polinsky) January 20, 2020

#ICanKeepGoingOnAbout This baby Jabba nonsense, but, NAH ~ Baby Yodas Waaaaaaay is cute uter pic.twitter.com/ldfggAQk4y

– Baby Yoda ❤️ Tweet (@StarTrekkinJedi) January 20, 2020

Baby Jabba looks like pic.twitter.com/GHmVEPqIGv

– Boba Chett Baseball Hunter (@heyfling) January 20, 2020

Several fans on Twitter quickly pointed out that a baby Jabba had previously appeared. A Baby Hutt appeared in the animated series The Clone Wars, as shown in the picture below.

You talk about “Baby Jabba” like a current baby hat that doesn’t exist.

Fan art can make everything cute, but THAT’S WHAT BABY HUTS ARE REALLY. pic.twitter.com/MuOqkIVBjH

– Chaos (@ChaoticTimelord) January 20, 2020

Based on the chronological order of events, Prince Leia killed Jabba early on as part of the Jedi return. The Mandalorian plays after the film, which means that Jabba has long been gone.

However, Baby Yoda is not the Yoda from the films based on the previous films.

For the second season of The Mandalorian, there were no plans to include a baby Jabba character.

On the other hand, no one knew that Baby Yoda was coming or was ready for the cuteness overload that the character showed on screens all over the place.