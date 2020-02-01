The man with no natural enemy

The grand slam gap between Federer (38) and Djokovic (32) has been reduced to four – 16 to 20 – and will be three if Djokovic beats Thiem.

While conquering an impaired Federer on Thursday evening after a spirited first set was a virtual cake, she nevertheless followed a familiar pattern of her games after 2010, in which Djokovic put pressure on the great Roger and absorbed a flood of winners and spells – he followed 1-4 and 0-40. In the 12th game Federer had 6: 5 25 winners against Djokovic. John McEnroe commented that this was one of the best sets he had seen from Federer.

But somehow Novak won the set and prevailed against a battered Roger.

This was a sobering sight for the hordes of Federer-Philes, which included elements of their hero’s agonizing defeat to Djokovic at Wimbledon last year in the fifth set, when Federer wasted match balls, won more points about the match, and played the game more enterprisingly and what we consider “better” tennis, but lost.

Djokovic has the ability to win if he loses to lose fights against the more aesthetic Federer, but to win the five-set war, as writer Brian Phillips noted in The Ringer after the Wimbledon match. “He has a way of patiently absorbing his opponent’s devastating game, doing just enough to stay alive and picking the right moment to set back,” Phillips wrote.

If Grand Slam Tennis is comparable to a sporty “survivor”, Djokovic is the one who most often ends up alone on the island. Here he is in the game today, although Nadal holds No. 1 in the ranking (2019). Djokovic has also become a power broker outside of the tennis court, where his ambitious agenda was only met and then blunted in 2019 by the alliance of Federer and Nadal.

As the third intruder in the Roger Rafa scene, he remains largely unpopular in public, a fact that his coach, the eccentric Goran Ivanisevic, considers unfair. “Wrong,” said Goran.

“He won’t be Swiss, he won’t be Spaniard,” said Goran to Jon Wertheim, Sports Illustrated author and 60-minute reporter for Wertheim’s podcast Beyond the Baseline, shortly before the Federer semi-final. The Croatian Goran considered it “a possibility” that Djokovic’s Balkan background spoke against him. “When you say” Balkans “people generally look at you differently.”

But Goran said it didn’t really matter what the public thought – “at the end of the day, who cares?” – and noticed that Djokovic was the best player in the sport in the past nine years. “He is by far number one,” said Ivanisevic, saying that Novak was “perhaps the best in tennis history” when the troika’s careers ended.

Federer’s exciting Indian summer 2017/18, in which the Swiss Nadal caught up here, won Wimbledon and won another Australian Open in 2018, was achieved not only by the late use of a larger racket, but also by Djokovic, who spent 12 months in a row Burglary. what the Serbian attributed to his elbow injury, motivation and personal problems.

When he recovered from this downturn, Djokovic also tried to combine his dominance on the court with an enormous influence on the tennis economy and politics – a measure of his ambition.

He took control of the ATP player council as president and, with the support of American Justin Gimelstob, immediately won a much larger share of the prize money for the players, which was a bloody competition. Some on Team Novak, according to sources, had wondered why Djokovic was involved in tennis politics when he tried to become number 1.

Djokovic, as tennis insiders said, achieved three goals. First, he led the exit of Chris Kermode, ATP’s chairman and president, who Djokovic said was not aggressive enough to look for money for players. Second, he ousted Roger Rasheed, the renowned Australian coach, who was elected as one of three player representatives on the ATP board. In the eyes of Novak, Rasheed’s sin was to coordinate with the tournament representatives on the prize money issue, which agreed on a more moderate increase for one year.

Third, he changed the structure of the ATP management when Kermode was replaced by the Italian couple Andrea Gaudenzi (chairman) and Massimo Calvelli (CEO).

The Djokovic acquisition was reviewed after Wimbledon in August, however, when Federer and Nadal returned to the 12-man ATP player council as a package (after Gimelstob left office) and introduced a more conciliatory approach to prize money – perhaps a balance in the squad , Since then, a more gradual policy regarding player prize money has prevailed.

Federer had been the main actor with the late Australian Brad Drewitt, Kermode’s predecessor as ATP boss (2012-2015), to make up a larger share of the majors’ huge grand slam earnings.

Nick Kyrgios is one of the players who made it clear that they didn’t like Djokovic. Djokovic just wanted to be like Roger and was obsessed with being liked.

Goran disagreed with his husband’s Kyrgyz assessment. “People were from a wrong perspective when they said he was trying too hard to be liked … I don’t agree with that. He’s so simple. He has beliefs, he believes in the food he does eats, he believes in stretching. “Ivanisevic added,” I could never eat what he eats. “

Whatever he consumes, Novak Djokovic no longer has a natural predator on the tennis court today.

