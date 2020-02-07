The man who counterfeited madness to avoid death paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Charles Fiester from Josephine County, Oregon was imprisoned in 1895 for committing a brutal crime. Sentenced to die for his actions, he received a suspension of execution, in which he ended up in a catatonic state that prolonged his postponement of death for years.

At the age of 22, Charles Fiester married his wife Nancy when she was about 13 years old. Living what on the outside seemed to be a loving, fulfilling life, the couple raised 10 children over the course of their 30-year marriage. Friends and former colleagues of the Salem police in Oregon describe Fiester as a gentle and hard-working man.

But everything was not as it seemed in the Fiester household. Neighbors witnessed the dark side of Fiester after Nancy shared bruises and injuries by her husband. Nancy was unhappy in her marriage and began to see another man and intended to divorce Charles. This affair fueled his long-forgotten anger management problems, resulting in Feister’s action to take Nancy’s life.

Once in the hands of the law, another love-induced murder in the Fiester family resurrected. A year earlier, his daughter Jessie divorced “Jet” Black from her husband, Sam. When a furious Sam saw her with another man, Jessie’s estranged husband shot him.

On September 30, 1895, Fiester appeared in court in Josephine County. During his opening statement, his lawyer did not plead guilty for insanity – according to the law, an “unwell” or “insane” person should not be executed. Unfortunately for Fiester, his trial came a few years before the idea of ​​”temporary insanity” came through American courts. Fiester had no history of mentally unstable and therefore had little evidence to convince the jury that he was crazy.

With two extra-marital love affairs that went terribly wrong in the Fiester family, the jury remarked. Along with claims of anger problem and without previous manifestations of mental instability, jury members decided after 40 minutes of consultation – Fiester was found guilty and sentenced to death by hanging up.

In the beginning, Fiester did not take the sentence too seriously; he was convinced that he could annul the decision or reduce it to a simple prison sentence. As he hoped, a few days before his execution, the Supreme Court issued him with a suspension of execution to free up time to review his claim of insanity.

In the midst of his delay, things did not look hopeful. With the threat that his death penalty was restored, Charles Fiester fell into a catatonic state. He just lay down on his bed and stared at the ceiling. He did not move, speak, or respond to anyone trying to contact him. A psychologist employed by the court investigated Fiester and declared him insane. Just as Fiester had hoped, his execution was stopped – his plan had worked.

The court did not completely destroy his guilty judgment or sent him to an asylum. Instead, Fiester spent time in Josephine County prison while the courts made his case languish. Delegates had to take care of him, including feeding him several times a day and taking care of other personal needs. Newspapers from that period did not reveal details about his daily care, but he probably wore a diaper that delegates had to replace regularly.

On May 10, 1897, an impressive 515 days after his descent into this catatonic state, Fiester unraveled his hoax. Two of his sons, William, 26, and John, 18, were sent to prison after being caught stealing bacon from a smokehouse, and William was piled up with his father. One evening after prisoners in adjoining cells claimed to have heard the family whisper to each other, suspicions were raised about the validity of his unresponsive behavior.

The next morning the deputy who had fed Fiester placed his food bowl on the adjacent table and told Fiester that he would never feed him again. The assistant sheriff left and returned to find a clean record. Upon seeing the cleaned board, the assistant sheriff said, “Old man, you played your game well.” Fiester responded with his first words in almost 2 years,

“Yes, but it was hard.”

Fiester had been acting as a catatonic for only 43 months.

Shattering the illusion

Shortly after his deception was revealed, Fiester’s madness defense was rejected, and he would be hanged on June 10 in a hearing on April 21, 1898. On the morning of his execution, the sheriff found Fiester unresponsive in his cell. His eyes rolled back and his breathing was difficult.

The sheriff thought that Fiester was only ending, so hanging was delayed – but only for a few hours. Fiester bamboo people for almost two years and they refused to be fooled again. Still alive at 1 p.m., officials continued his punishment and carried him to the gallows. He was allegedly hanged while he was unconscious.

If this is true, Charles Fiester will have been the only unconscious man ever hanged in the state of Oregon.

Forced Catatonia

Although catatonia is usually associated with a disturbed mental state, Fiester’s ability to willingly enter a state of immobility and stupor may have been somewhat closer to deep meditation. While meditating, monks first remain aware of their physical body and environment, but eventually that consciousness and thoughts can disappear completely. The perception of the spirit of time and space can also fade.

Tibetan monks are also known to practice deep meditation. In the early 1980s, Harvard researchers investigated a particular practice known as “g-Tummo” meditation. The monks they encountered had inexplicably the ability to raise their body temperature with only their minds. Scientists were initially stunned by the mysterious phenomenon, but since then they have credited ‘meditative visualization’ for the act. Perhaps Fiester used a similar method to generate his own stupor?

Another possibility is that Fiester was in a trance and distanced himself from everything around him. His mind actually shuts himself off as a way to protect himself after serious trauma – taking the life of his wife. Most people have experienced a trance at some point in their lives, but not nearly as far as Fiester. Many people experience a similar ‘highway hypnosis’ or zoning plans while driving and later realize that you were not aware of the route they have just followed. Extreme dissociation such as the species that Fiester has experienced can be caused by stress, pain or another catalyst.

Noelle Talmon

