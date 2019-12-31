The man was charged at a gas station in Toronto months after a violent robbery

Loading...

Toronto police say a 30-year-old man faces multiple charges after a gas station attendant was beaten and robbed earlier this year.

It was shortly after 4 a.m. on June 13 when the police announced that emergency services were being called to a gas station near Sherbourne Street and Front Street East.

Police said a man in a baseball cap and hooded sweater went to the gas station, pulled a knife, and jumped over the counter.

Officials said the suspect asked the employee to open the cash register and lie on the floor while pointing the knife at the victim.

After the money was removed from the register, the police reported that the defendant was kicked several times on the victim's head, causing him to pass out.

"[The victim] is just a hardworking person who worked the night shift and tried to go to school himself," said Hold-Up Squad Insp. Lauren Pogue told reporters in June.

"The level of violence in this raid is particularly worrying."

Investigators released the identity of the suspect sought on Tuesday.

In an update shared Monday afternoon, police announced that Toronto-based Ryan Foster had been arrested the previous day.

He was charged with two charges of robbery with an offensive weapon, two charges of deliberate concealment, two charges of possession of weapons and two charges of serious bodily harm.

Foster appeared for the first time in a Toronto court after he was arrested on Sunday.

