The man tried to save his two daughters, the three died in a fire in an apartment

Loading...

A father and the two daughters he tried to rescue died Friday morning in a fire in an apartment in southern California, authorities said. The unidentified father of five left the house and then rushed to help other family members, according to city police. Hemet's 41-year-old father died along with two daughters, ages 4 and 12. According to reports, an 8-year-old son is in serious condition. A baby, an 11-year-old girl and the children's mother survived the pre-dawn fire, according to Hemet police lieutenant Nate Miller. Several attempts were made to rescue the family of seven, according to Hemet fire chief Scott Brown. Brown told a news conference that firefighters were hampered by heavy fire and overhead power lines that prevented them from extending the stairs. "Our hearts bleed for the family," Brown said. The main focus of firefighters now is research, which will analyze possible causes, including a Christmas tree. Officials believe the fire started in the family department and a criminal case is not suspected, Miller said. According to Lieutenant Jeff Davis of the Hemet Fire Department, 45 residents were displaced from the 25 units, two-story apartment building. Davis said the Red Cross is helping provide shelter to some residents, while other residents were able to make arrangements for a place to stay. Hemet is located about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

A father and the two daughters he tried to rescue died Friday morning in a fire in an apartment in southern California, authorities said.

The father of five unidentified children left the house and then returned to help other family members, according to Hemet city police. The 41-year-old father died along with two daughters, ages 4 and 12.

According to reports, an 8-year-old son is in serious condition. A baby, an 11-year-old girl and the children's mother survived the pre-dawn fire, according to Hemet police lieutenant Nate Miller.

Several attempts were made to rescue the family of seven, according to Hemet fire chief Scott Brown. Firefighters were hampered by heavy fires and power lines that prevented them from extending the stairs, Brown said at a press conference.

"Our hearts bleed for the family," Brown said.

The main focus of firefighters now is research, which will analyze all possible causes, including a Christmas tree.

Authorities believe the fire started in the family department and a criminal case is not suspected, Miller said.

According to Lieutenant Jeff Davis of the Hemet Fire Department, 45 residents were displaced from the two-story, 25-unit apartment building. Davis said the Red Cross is helping provide shelter to some residents, while other residents were able to make arrangements for a place to stay.

Hemet is about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

.