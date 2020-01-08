The man tried to kidnap a girl who was walking home from school in South Vancouver

Loading...

VANCOUVER (NEWS 1130) – The police are looking for a man who tried to abduct a 12-year-old girl when she walked home from school on Tuesday in South Vancouver.

VPD says it happened near East 50th Avenue and Fraser Street just before 3:30 PM.

The girl ran back to her school after the man got out of a minibus and asked if she wanted to go with him, according to the police.

“This young girl did absolutely the right thing by not addressing the man and then going to a safe place,” Cst said. Tania Visintin in a release. “We praise her for her courage, because this was a terrifying situation.”

. @ VancouverPD Constable Tania Visintin says that the student involved was from Henderson Elementary and that the search for the man who approached the child is continuing. pic.twitter.com/bb2Zp2BZSu

– Marcella Bernardo (@ Bernardo1130) January 8, 2020

The man is described as white in his fifties, with an average build, about 5’10 ”with white hair, yellow teeth and some facial hair. He was wearing a gray t-shirt and jeans.

The police have released a photo of a red minibus that was around at that time. The minibus has tinted windows and a red work ladder on the roof. The police want to speak to the owner of the minibus.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department at 604-717-0603 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.