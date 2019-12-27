The man stopped to buy Christmas groceries, went home with $ 250,000

Loading...

While preparing to receive his family at Christmas, Michael Rosenbrock loaded his shopping cart with all the festive holiday dishes: ham, stuffing, tasty treats and, without him knowing, a quarter of a million dollars. "The family is year, "Rosenbrock told the North Carolina Education Lottery. "I wanted to make sure I picked everything up early. I'm making ham, meatballs, stuffing, all the shebang." Apparently, all the shebang also includes a large amount of cash. Related video: Record number of people won a South Carolina Lottery Game award by choosing the same numbers When he arrived home grabbing groceries, Rosenbrock sat at the table in his living room in Mint Hill, North Carolina, to scratch a 20X The Cash scratch ticket that I had bought at the store. , the ticket seemed to be a failure. Then, he entered it in one of the second chance promotional draws of the state lottery and it was a big surprise. "I didn't think I won anything at first," Rosenbrock said. "It's good that I always entered my tickets in the second chance draws or threw them away. I couldn't believe it when I realized I won $ 250,000." The $ 5 ticket was launched in August with three prizes of $ 250,000, the lottery said. Two of the prizes have been claimed, so there is only one lucky winner left for the ticket. The money raised by the North Carolina lottery supports educational programs throughout the state, including the construction of schools, scholarships, grants and transportation. Rosenbrock, who works on international shipments, claimed his prize at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Monday. After state and federal taxes, he took home $ 176,876. He told the state lottery that he wants to use the money to launch his dream of founding a nonprofit organization. "There are so many things we take for granted," Rosenbrock said. "Clean water, food to eat, a roof over our head. Doing nonprofit work is something I always wanted to do."

