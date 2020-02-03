The man says he has caused fake files on Google Maps with 99 phones

Sometimes a system as advanced as Google Maps can be misled in the simplest of ways.

This was recently proven by artist Simon Weckert, who had pulled around 99 smartphones in a handcart, generating a traffic jam on Google Maps, who wrongly registered this activity as a bunch of cars around the same location.

In reality, as you can see in the Weckert YouTube video below, the streets were fairly empty, but they were lit red on Maps when he drove through with his cart.

This may seem harmless, but in reality, if you were in a car near these locations, you would probably be tempted to choose a different traffic route to avoid the “traffic jam”.

Weckert, an artist based in Berlin, “tries to judge the value of technology, not in terms of actual utility, but from the perspective of future generations. He wants to raise awareness of the privileged state in which people live in Western civilization and on it remind them of the obligations associated with this privilege, “according to his website.

The artist doesn’t give much technical details about the experiment, so we have to trust that it really worked. But Google’s technical leader and engineering manager for Google Maps Torrey Hoffman said on Twitter that he thinks this is possible.

I work for Google maps and know very well how this works. I believe this is possible.

Weckert’s experiment raises an interesting point. It is reminiscent of a sybil attack, a well-known problem in computer science, in which an attacker creates a large number of false identities to influence a network service. But two aspects of the experiment are particularly worrying: first, the attack is extremely easy to perform, and second, it potentially influences (negative) real-world infrastructure such as traffic.

In his post describing the experiment, Weckert touches the latter. “Maps, which themselves are the product of a combination of knowledge states and power states, have an inscription of power. Google’s simulation-based maps and world models determine the topicality and perception of physical spaces and the development of action models,” he writes.

I asked Google if this type of attack is possible and what it plans to prevent in the future, and I will update the article when I hear about it.

