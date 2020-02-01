The man must be addressed in connection with the Massachusetts murder in 1990

A man wanted for murder in Massachusetts for nearly 30 years who fled to the Dominican Republic will be read on Monday, according to the FBI. The FBI Boston Division said that Jose Armanda Betances has been transferred to the agency. Special agents would meet Betances at Logan International Airport in Boston on Friday evening. Betances are scheduled to be presented in Woburn Superior Court for a murder due to the death of Andrew Alexander on May 12, 1990 in Lowell. According to the FBI, betances would have shot Alexander in the eye. 17-year-old Alexander was shot after he threw a rock through the window of a car in which his ex-girlfriend was driving, police told The Boston Globe at the time. Betances is said to have driven the car, police said. It is unclear whether Betances is represented by a lawyer who can comment on his behalf. An arrest warrant was issued for Betances in Lowell District Court in 1990. A federal warrant was issued in August 1990 on charges of illegal flight to prevent prosecution. Researchers found the 58-year-old in the Dominican Republic, the FBI said. Betances was arrested outside his hometown in November and held in custody awaiting extradition to Massachusetts.

