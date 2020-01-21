The man is forced to breach the bail because his life is in danger, the court hears

A Louth man who was the target of a taxi shot in Drogheda is forced to breach his bail because his life is in danger.

He says he doesn’t want to show his face outside and tries to be less predictable with his routine.

The man who cannot be named to protect his life is charged with criminal damage and possession of stolen property.

He had been on bail, but was arrested on the weekend after allegedly breaking his bail. His lawyer argued that these conditions made him a target and a sitting duck.

The defendant informed the Supreme Court this afternoon that since he was the target of a shootout in Drogheda earlier this month in which a taxi driver was injured, he does not want to show his face and is trying to hide.

He said innocent people like a taxi driver had been injured.

The defendant told the court that it was unfair to punish him for taking precautionary measures and asked the judge to change his detention conditions so that his process would be less predictable.

But the state argues that bail is not an à la carte menu where someone can choose or choose what they want, and one injury is one injury too many.

After hearing from both sides, the judge released the man’s bail and put him in custody.

Reporting by Stephanie Rohan

