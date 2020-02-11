The man helps the police find a hit man who is suspected of having killed his wife and mother of their 8 children

A grieving husband whose wife was killed in a murder accident in California successfully led the police to the suspected driver, according to police who arrested the man on Friday. Motorcyclist Brenda Richardson, a mother of eight children, was badly injured on February 5 after being hit by a driver who turned at a junction in front of her. The driver fled the scene, according to police from the city of Corona. Richardson died on February 6 because of her injuries, police said in a tweet. A day later, her widower, former police officer Rod Richardson, decided to kill the person who killed his wife. Corona Police Department arrested 85-year-old Toshiro Isa on February 7 and, according to police, accused him of a crime and manslaughter, “I am not a vengeful person,” Rod told CNN. “And my wife is in no way vengeful. It was in my heart … my older girls to have some closure. I felt that I had to find the car that hit my wife.” on February 7 to the scene of the accident, where he found a police officer who was also looking for the suspected vehicle. Using a photo of how the car, identified by the police as a Lexus ES330 from 2006, Rod then began following cars in closed neighborhood communities in search of the Lexus. After three hours of research into four different neighborhoods, Rod had no intention of giving up at any time. But what he didn’t know was how close he was to solving the case. “I came to the fifth gated community. I’m on my motorcycle, the gate closed. I barely penetrated.” Rod said. “When I was driving through the parking lot, I came about half way. The car parked there, just drove in. My heart fell. I called the police, I think I found the car that hit my wife.” The police said they had found Isa during the investigation. the car and arrested him for a heavy murder and manslaughter of vehicles. He was released later on Friday on bail of $ 75,000 and will appear in court on April 22. CNN could not determine whether Isa has a lawyer. “I’m sad for him,” said Rod. “I am sad for his family. I have no anger for him or his family.” The end of a tragedy While the crazy part of Rod’s story might have been his unexpected discovery, that wasn’t the only miracle. the car, which had been crushed on the passenger side, with broken glass and a shattered roof, parked in the driveway, not in its garage. Parts of the Richardson bike that got stuck in the car after the crash were found in Isa’s car, Richardson said and told what the police had shared with him. “Had brought AAA out that morning so he could start the car. He pulled the car out and he couldn’t get it started 30 to 45 minutes before I got there,” Rod told CNN. “If that doesn’t tell you how God works.” With this development and the arrest, the Richardson family could now begin to heal. “I’m glad my girls are closed,” Rod said, adding that when he told his daughters that he found the suspect’s vehicle, his eldest “fainted.” “Does it change for me? No. It doesn’t stop the pain. It doesn’t stop where I am. Waking up every morning or going to bed without her.” remembered for her kind heart and the love she had for everyone she met. She was known as ‘Pinky’, both because of her love for the color pink and because of her habit of using her little finger to wave past motorcycles. She and her husband were launching a non-profit organization to get children to exercise when she died, Rod said. “Richardson said in the GoFundMe made to help with funeral arrangements to celebrate the life of his wife.” She left early and our lives have changed forever. ”

A grieving husband whose wife was killed in a motorcycle accident in California successfully led the police to the suspect driver, according to police who arrested the man on Friday.

Motorcyclist Brenda Richardson, a mother of eight children, was seriously injured on 5 February after being hit by a driver who was at a crossroads in front of her. According to the police of the city of Corona, the driver has fled the scene.

Richardson died on February 6 because of her injuries, police said in a tweet.

On February 5, 2020, motorcyclist Brenda Richardson was seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver who turned left before her at the intersection of River Road and Kalus Avenue. Brenda died as a result of her injuries from the collision on February 6, 2020. pic.twitter.com/e8V8B0cDaL

– Corona Police Dept. #CoronaPD (@CoronaPD) 8 February 2020

A day later, her widower, former police officer Rod Richardson, decided to find the person who killed his wife.

Corona Police Department arrested 85-year-old Toshiro Isa on February 7 and accused him of crime murder and manslaughter according to police.

“I am not a vengeful person,” Rod told CNN. “And my wife is in no way vengeful. It was in my heart … my older girls to have some closure. I felt that I had to find the car that hit my wife.”

A closure mission

Rod drove his motorcycle to the scene of the accident on February 7, where he found a police officer who was also looking for the suspected vehicle.

Using a photo of what the car, identified by the police as a Lexus ES330 from 2006, might look like, Rod then started following cars to gated neighborhood communities in search of the Lexus.

After three hours of research into four different neighborhoods, Rod was not going to give up quickly. But what he didn’t know was how close he was to solving the case.

“I came to the fifth gated community. I’m on my motorcycle, the gate closed. I barely penetrated.” Rod said. “When I was driving through the parking lot, I came about half way. (I saw a) car parked just in there. My heart dropped. I called the police (and told them). I think I found the car my wife found.”

The police said they had found Isa while investigating the car and arrested him for a serious murder and manslaughter. He was released later on Friday on bail of $ 75,000 and will appear in court on April 22.

CNN could not determine whether Isa has a lawyer.

“I’m sad for him,” said Rod. “I am sad for his family. I have no anger for him or his family.”

The end of a tragedy

Although the crazy part of Rod’s story might have been his unexpected discovery, that wasn’t the only miracle.

Isa had the car, which had been crushed on the passenger side, with broken glass and a shattered sunroof parked in the driveway, not in his garage. Parts of the Richardson bike that got stuck in the car after the crash were found in Isa’s car, Richardson said and told what the police had shared with him.

“(Isa) had AAA go outside that morning so he could start the car. He pulled the car out (out of the garage) and he couldn’t get it 30 to 45 minutes before I got there,” Rod told CNN . “If that doesn’t say how God works.”

With this development and the arrest, the Richardson family could now begin to heal.

“I’m glad my girls are closed,” Rod said, adding that when he told his daughters that he had found the suspect’s vehicle, his eldest “fainted.”

‘Will it change something for me? No. It doesn’t stop the pain. It doesn’t stop where I am. Waking up every morning or going to bed without her. “

Brenda, a naval veteran and former softball coach, is remembered by her family because of her kind heart and the love she had for everyone she met. She was known as ‘Pinky’, both because of her love for the color pink and because of her habit of using her little finger to wave past motorcycles. She and her husband were launching a non-profit organization to get children to exercise when she died, Rod said.

“She was a beautiful soul who made her life mission to ensure that everyone she knew was cared for and knew they were loved,” said Richardson in the GoFundMe created to help with funeral arrangements to celebrate his wife’s life .

“She has disappeared too quickly and our lives have changed forever.”

