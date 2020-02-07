The man from Utah admits that he is killing a woman on a cruise ship in Alaska

SALT LAKE CITY – A man from Utah has admitted that he killed his wife during a fight on a cruise ship off the coast of Alaska, almost two years ago.

Kenneth Ray Manzanares, 42, from Santa Clara, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the federal court in Alaska.

Manzanares, his wife Kristy Manzanares and her family departed aboard the Emerald Princess on a cruise in Alaska on July 24, 2017.

A day later, Kenneth Manzanares and his wife argued about his behavior that night, telling him that she wanted a divorce and that he would get out in Juneau to travel back to Utah, according to federal prosecutors.

Manzanares told their daughter and another child to leave the room. A few minutes later they both heard Kristy Manzanares screaming and trying to enter the cabin with the help of the adjoining door of their room when Manzanares said they would not enter here, the authorities said. They saw Manzanares slamming his wife on the floor and slapping her with closed fists in the head.

Before security guards arrived at the cabin, Kristy Manzanares’ two brothers and father saw Manzanares grabbing her body and dragging her to the balcony.

One of Kristy Manzanares’s brothers grabbed her ankles and pulled her back into the cabin, the authorities said. Security guards and medical personnel could not revive her.

Manzanares has been in federal detention since his arrest, July 26, 2017. He stands for life in prison.