The man breaks into the St. Clair Shores gas station by throwing a hammer through the front door

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. – A man broke into a St. Clair Shores gas station last month by throwing a hammer through the front door, the police said.

The incident occurred at 6:13 a.m. on January 27, at the Citgo gas station on Little Mack Avenue near Martin Road, the authorities said.

The man came into the gas station by throwing a hammer through the front glass door, officials said. The police said that he had left the gas station with cigarettes and chewing tobacco.

Officials said he drove a silver or gray Chrysler Town and Country from 2001 to 2005 with front damage to the driver’s front side panel.

The surveillance video shows that the man has a goatee and is wearing a dark jacket.

Anyone with information is requested to call the St. Clair Shores Police Department at 586-445-5305.

Here is a surveillance video of the man:

The Citgo service station was broken into at 6:13 a.m. on January 27, 19. The suspect reached the gas station by throwing a hammer through the front glass door. The suspect took Newport’s cigarettes and chewed tobacco. The suspect drove a silver-gray Chrysler Town and Country (2001-2005 model) with front damage to the front side trim on the driver’s side.

The suspect appears to be a white man wearing a dark jacket and a goatee.

Below are a few videos of the incident and picture of the suspect vehicle.

If you have information about this case, please contact Det. Leitch at 586-445-5305.

Posted by the St. Clair Shores Police Department on Friday, February 7, 2020

The Citgo service station was broken into at 6:13 a.m. on January 27, 19. The suspect reached the gas station by throwing a hammer through the front glass door. The suspect took Newport's cigarettes and chewed tobacco. The suspect drove a silver-gray Chrysler Town and Country (2001-2005 model) with front damage to the front side trim on the driver's side.

The suspect appears to be a white man wearing a dark jacket and a goatee.

You can find some videos below about the incident and picture of the suspect vehicle.

If you need information on this case, please contact Det. Leitch at 586-445-5305.

Posted by St. Clair Shores Police Department on Friday, February 7, 2020

