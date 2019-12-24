The man breaks into the apartment with pizza, bakes it and eats it

Loading...

A Vermont man was arrested after police said he broke into an apartment on Saturday.

Authorities said the victim arrived at the police department on Sunday to report that someone had broken into his apartment in St. Johnsbury.

"He entered his apartment and discovered that someone had been there," said Officer George Johnson.

Security cameras captured images of the person, which police identified as Timothy Stanyon, 58.

Police said he didn't take anything of value, but instead brought a pizza with him, cooked it and then ate it during his almost four-hour visit.

"Then I thought, & # 39; Were you there? Did you go in there? Did you eat food? & # 39; He says: & # 39; Yes, a pizza & # 39;. I thought: & # 39; What were you doing there? , Tim? & # 39; It's like, & # 39; Oh, that's, ah, my friend's house, Tony & # 39; "Johnson said.

But police said the apartment was not his friend's.

"I'm not sure if he was confused or what his thought was when he broke in there," Johnson said.

In 2017, Stanyon was accused of cutting a tire at Domino's Pizza in St. Johnsbury.

"Stanyon went on to say that he was charged $ 20 for a large Hawaiian pizza," according to a 2017 police report. "I showed Stanyon the holster he had found and asked if it belonged to him. Stanyon laughed and then replied," yes. " I asked Stanyon "Why did you do it? Were you angry at that time? "Stanyon replied that he was angry because he thought $ 20 was too much to pay for the pizza."

Stanyon will appear in court in February to face an illegal rape charge related to Saturday's incident.

