The man accused of killing new girlfriend love

Loading...

A Wisconsin man was charged with murder after he allegedly shot the new love interest of his girlfriend. The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday in a house in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road in the city of Norway, near Wind Lake. According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Troy Hoffman, 40, went to his girlfriend's house Chad Bickler and told investigators that Hoffman sent a text message while driving to the house and threatened to kill Bickler . Hoffman's girlfriend said he hit her car when she arrived at the house Bickler and she and Hoffman had an argument, according to the complaint. Detectives said the bride of Hoffman ran into the street to see the direction of the house to call 911. In doing so, said he saw Hoffman walking toward According to the complaint, the researchers said Hoffman returned and started shooting her girlfriend. He said she ran away to avoid being shot. Officers at the scene found Bickler, 40, with multiple gunshot wounds in the stomach and was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said Hoffman also shot and killed the dog Bickler. Hoffman fled the scene and was delivered on Friday afternoon. n in the village of the Hustisford Police Department. Bickler's brother was in the house before the shooting, but family members said they went to get pizza before it happened. Another woman was also there, but said he hid when he heard gunshots. Hoffman and Bickler worked together on Engineered Security Solutions Inc. It is not clear how many shots were fired or how many times Bickler was hit. According to court records, Hoffman has no criminal record. Hoffman was returned to Racine County and charged with first-degree intentional manslaughter with a deadly weapon, attempted first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon and severe animal abuse with a deadly weapon. Hoffman was being held in jail in Racine County on bail of $ 750,000. He is scheduled to return to court next Thursday. If convicted, Hoffman faces life in prison. Dickler's funeral is planned for Saturday. His family held a vigil in his memory Sunday Night.

A Wisconsin man was charged with murder after he allegedly shot at the new love interest of his girlfriend.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. last Thursday at a house in the 25700 block of West Loomis Road in the city of Norway, near Wind Lake.

According to a criminal complaint filed Monday, Troy Hoffman, 40, went to his girlfriend's house Chad Bickler.

She told investigators that Hoffman sent a text message while driving to the house and threatened to kill Bickler.

Hoffman's girlfriend said he hit her car when she arrived at Bickler's house and that she and Hoffman had an argument, according to the complaint.

Detectives said Hoffman's girlfriend ran into the street to see the direction of the house and call 911.

As he did, Hoffman said he saw walking toward the house Bickler and start shooting, according to the complaint.

Investigators said Hoffman returned and started shooting his girlfriend.

He said he escaped to avoid getting shot.

Officers on the scene found Bickler, 40, with multiple gunshot wounds in the stomach and legs.

He was conscious and breathing when he was taken to the hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Hoffman said police also shot and killed the dog Bickler.

Hoffman fled the scene and was delivered on Friday afternoon in the village of the Hustisford Police Department.

Bickler's brother was in the house before the shooting, but family members said they went to get pizza before it happened.

Another woman was also there, but said he hid when he heard gunshots.

Hoffman and Bickler worked together at Security Engineering Solutions Inc.

It is unclear how many shots were fired or how many times Bickler was hit.

According to court documents, Hoffman has no criminal record.

Hoffman was returned to Racine County and charged with first-degree intentional manslaughter with a deadly weapon, attempted first-degree manslaughter with a deadly weapon and severe animal abuse with a deadly weapon.

Hoffman was being held in jail in Racine County on bail of $ 750,000.

He is scheduled to be in court again next Thursday.

If convicted, Hoffman faces up to life imprisonment.

Bickler's funeral is scheduled for Saturday.

His family held a vigil in his memory on Sunday night.

. [TagsToTranslate] bhnd