The malfunction of the Boeing Starliner capsule during the launch debut

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Boeing's new Starliner capsule had problems in orbit on Friday minutes after taking off on its first test flight, a crucial test for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.

Everything went perfectly when the Atlas V rocket fired with the Starliner just before dawn. But half an hour after the flight, Boeing reported that the insertion of the capsule into orbit was not normal.

Authorities said flight controllers were studying all their options and emphasized that the capsule was in a stable orbit, at least for now.

The Starliner was supposed to arrive at the International Space Station on Saturday, but now it seemed to be in danger.

"We are talking about human spaceflight. It is not for the faint of heart. It never has been, and never will be." – NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine

The Starliner brought gifts and Christmas gifts for the six residents of the space station, hundreds of tree seeds similar to those that flew to the moon in Apollo 14, the original air travel identification card belonging to the founder of Boeing and a dummy called Rosie in the commander's seat.

The test dummy, named for the bicep flex rivet of World War II, wore a red polka dot scarf like the royal blue space suit of Rosie and Boeing.

"She's pretty tough. She's going to get hit by us," said Mike Fincke of NASA, one of three astronauts who will fly in the next Starliner and, as test pilots, will receive the hit for future crews.

While the astronauts watched from nearby control centers, a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the capsule took off just before dawn from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. The rocket was visible for at least five minutes, its white wake a bright contrast against the dark sky. Thousands of spectators crowded the area, eager to witness the first Starliner flight.

It was a day trip to the lab in orbit, destined to set the spacecraft on its way to a dock on Saturday morning.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying the Boeing Starliner crew capsule in an Orbital Flight Test to the International Space Station takes off from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force station on Friday, December 20 of 2019, in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

This was Boeing's opportunity to catch up with SpaceX, the other provider of NASA's commercial crew that completed a similar demonstration last March. SpaceX has one last obstacle, a launch abortion test, before bringing two NASA astronauts in their Dragon capsule, possibly in the spring.

The United States needs a competition like this, said NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine on Thursday, to reduce launch costs, boost innovation and open space for more people.

"We are moving into a new era," he said.

The space agency delivered the station's deliveries to private companies, first cargo and then crews, to focus on taking astronauts back to the moon and Mars.

Commercial cargo ships took flight in 2012, starting with SpaceX. The crew capsules were more complicated to design and build, and the parachute and other technical problems drove the first launches from 2017 to next year.

It has been almost nine years since NASA astronauts launched from the US. UU. The last time was July 8, 2011, when Atlantis, now on display at the Kennedy Space Center, made the last flight of the space shuttle.

Since then, NASA astronauts have traveled to and from the space station through Kazakhstan, courtesy of the Russian Space Agency. Soyuz's trips have cost NASA up to $ 86 million each.

"We are back with a vengeance now," said Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Kennedy, where crowds gathered long before dawn.

Chris Ferguson ordered that last mission of the ferry. Now a test pilot astronaut for Boeing and one of Starliner's key developers is assigned to Starliner's first crew with Fincke and NASA astronaut Nicole Mann. A successful Starliner demonstration could see them launch in the summer.

"This is an incredibly unique opportunity," Ferguson said on the eve of the launch.

Mann juggled a mixture of emotions: emotion, pride, stress and amazement.

"Really overwhelmed, but in a good way and really in the best way," he said.

Designed to accommodate seven, the white capsule with black and blue trim will typically transport four or five people. It is 16.5 feet tall with its attached service module and 15 feet in diameter.

All Starliner systems will be tested during the eight-day mission, from vibrations and take-off stress to landing on December 28 at the White Sands Missile Range of the Army in New Mexico. Parachutes and airbags will soften the landing of the capsule. Even the test doll is full of sensors.

Bridenstine said he is "very comfortable" with Boeing, despite the prolonged grounding of the company's 737 Max aircraft. The company's spacecraft and planes are different, he said. Boeing has long been involved in NASA's human spacecraft program, from the Mercury Project to ferry and station programs.

Boeing began preliminary work on the Starliner in 2010, a year before Atlantis was last fired.

In 2014, Boeing and SpaceX made the final cut. Boeing earned more than $ 4 billion to develop and fly the Starliner, while SpaceX earned $ 2.6 billion for a crew version of its Dragon cargo ship.

NASA wants to make sure to take all reasonable precautions with the capsules, designed to be safer than the old NASA ferries.

"We are talking about human spaceflight," Bridenstine warned. "It is not for the faint of heart. It never has been, and never will be."

